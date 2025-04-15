Video: Best Performing Mobile Proxies in the Market
Looking for mobile proxies and wanna get the best of the best? In this video, Decodo’s head of commerce, Vaidotas, presents the interesting findings from Proxyway’s annual Proxy Market Research. Which provider is the one for you? Watch and find out.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Picking Mobile Proxies
What are mobile proxies used for?
3G/4G/5G mobile proxies help with a range of use cases. Loved by users for their stability and ability to stay undetected even by most advanced anti-proxy software, they can work wonders when users need to bypass geo-restrictions, run automation tools or manage multiple social media accounts.
What is the difference between mobile and residential proxies?
Mobile proxies work by routing your traffic through 3G/4G/5G cellular networks, which gives the impression that the user is accessing the target directly from the mobile device. Residential proxies take a different approach as they use local network connections to create a proxy IP address.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.