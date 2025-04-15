Video: How to Add Proxies to Multilogin

Multilogin Proxy Setup

What is Multilogin?

Multilogin is a browser fingerprinting solution allowing users to manage multiple profiles and identities. Adjust your settings on a web-based dashboard, and with the help of an app client, you’ll be able to launch distinct antidetect browser profiles.

Why Use Proxies with Multilogin?

Utilizing proxies with Multilogin enhances online privacy, security, and enables bypassing restrictions, providing a seamless and secure browsing experience.