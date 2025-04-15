Video: How to Add Proxies to Multilogin
Add proxies to the Multilogin browser in no time! This proxy integration tutorial will explain how to assign proxy servers to Multilogin X browser profiles. We will also show you how to test if the proxy setup was successful. Let’s do this!
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Multilogin Proxy Setup
What is Multilogin?
Multilogin is a browser fingerprinting solution allowing users to manage multiple profiles and identities. Adjust your settings on a web-based dashboard, and with the help of an app client, you’ll be able to launch distinct antidetect browser profiles.
Why Use Proxies with Multilogin?
Utilizing proxies with Multilogin enhances online privacy, security, and enables bypassing restrictions, providing a seamless and secure browsing experience.
