VIDEO

Video: Set Up Proxies On Incogniton: Proxy Integration Guide

Learn how to set up proxies on Incogniton! With this proxy integration guide, you can run Decodo IPs in seconds. Just follow the process step by step.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 20, 2024

2 min read

Incogniton Proxy Setup

What is an antidetect browser?

An antidetect browser is similar to regular browsers, but it comes with features that enhance online privacy and security. It uses techniques like IP rotation, user agent spoofing, and cookie management to enable users to present themselves as different online personas. Digital fingerprint techniques makes it difficult for websites to trace your true identity, browsing habits, and location.

What is Incogniton?

Incogniton is a powerful and user-friendly anti-detection browser that gives you full control over your online data privacy. Manage multiple accounts or browser profiles while also protecting yourself from online fingerprinting.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

