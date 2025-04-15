Video: Set Up Proxies On Incogniton: Proxy Integration Guide
Learn how to set up proxies on Incogniton! With this proxy integration guide, you can run Decodo IPs in seconds. Just follow the process step by step.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 20, 2024
2 min read
Incogniton Proxy Setup
What is an antidetect browser?
An antidetect browser is similar to regular browsers, but it comes with features that enhance online privacy and security. It uses techniques like IP rotation, user agent spoofing, and cookie management to enable users to present themselves as different online personas. Digital fingerprint techniques makes it difficult for websites to trace your true identity, browsing habits, and location.
What is Incogniton?
Incogniton is a powerful and user-friendly anti-detection browser that gives you full control over your online data privacy. Manage multiple accounts or browser profiles while also protecting yourself from online fingerprinting.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.