Video: The Difference Between a VPN and a Proxy

Which One To Use

Different User Groups:

To understand the real difference, it's crucial to know their purposes. VPNs are popular among individuals for personal use—protecting data on public Wi-Fi and accessing geo-restricted content. Proxies, favored by businesses and individual hustlers, offer a unique advantage: the ability to send multiple connections simultaneously from different IPs.

Avoiding Detection:

Some websites dislike proxies and VPNs. While VPNs may reveal that a request goes through a VPN, proxies, especially our residential ones, mimic real users. With IPs sourced ethically from real devices, residential proxies evade anti-bot systems, ensuring uninterrupted access.