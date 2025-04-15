Video: The Difference Between a VPN and a Proxy
What’s the difference between a proxy server and a VPN? Watch this video guide and find out.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Which One To Use
Different User Groups:
To understand the real difference, it's crucial to know their purposes. VPNs are popular among individuals for personal use—protecting data on public Wi-Fi and accessing geo-restricted content. Proxies, favored by businesses and individual hustlers, offer a unique advantage: the ability to send multiple connections simultaneously from different IPs.
Avoiding Detection:
Some websites dislike proxies and VPNs. While VPNs may reveal that a request goes through a VPN, proxies, especially our residential ones, mimic real users. With IPs sourced ethically from real devices, residential proxies evade anti-bot systems, ensuring uninterrupted access.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
