Video: What’s the Difference Between Rotating and Sticky Sessions?

Rotating Or Sticky sessions

What is a rotating proxy?

A rotating proxy is a proxy server that automatically switches the user's IP address after every connection or after a set period. It ensures that each connection appears to be coming from a different device or location. This dynamic IP rotation offers heightened anonymity, making it challenging for websites to detect or block the user. People use rotating proxies as proxies for web scraping, ad verification, market research, and multi-accounting. There are three main rotating proxy types: residential proxies, datacenter proxies, and mobile proxies.

Sticky session

The residential endpoint has 3 options you can choose from. You can choose a session length of up to one, 10, or 30 minutes. You can change the port or the session ID to rotate the IP prematurely. Once you make the first connection with a sticky port, it will keep the same IP for up to one, 10, or 30 minutes, depending on the session that was chosen no matter how many times you make requests.