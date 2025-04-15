Different types of proxies used by bots

Proxies act as intermediaries between the bot and the internet to mask the bot’s true identity and location. By utilizing proxies, bots can perform various online tasks without revealing their true IP address, thus avoiding detection and potential blocks from websites.

Let's explore the three different types of proxies commonly used for bots – datacenter proxies, residential proxies, and mobile proxies.

Datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies are the most common type of proxies used by bots. These proxies aren’t linked to an internet service provider (ISP) or a physical address since they are generated by a computer. They offer high speed and a large pool of IP addresses, making them ideal for tasks that require frequent IP rotations, such as web scraping.

One of the key advantages of datacenter proxies is their affordability and speed. Since these proxies aren’t tied to any real devices, they can provide fast and reliable connections for bots to carry out their operations efficiently.

Residential proxies

Residential proxies, on the other hand, are proxies that are assigned to a physical address by an ISP. This makes them appear like regular internet users. Residential proxies offer a higher level of anonymity compared to datacenter proxies, making them suitable for tasks that require a more natural browsing behavior, like multiple account management.

Due to their genuine residential IP addresses, residential proxies are less likely to be detected by websites as bot traffic, allowing bots to blend in seamlessly with real users. This makes them a valuable tool for bots engaging in activities that require a human-like online presence.

Mobile proxies

With the growing number of mobile users, mobile proxies have gained popularity among bots. Mobile proxies route requests through IP addresses assigned to mobile devices, mimicking mobile internet traffic. These proxies are especially useful for tasks that require location-specific information, such as local SEO or mobile app testing.

Mobile proxies allow bots to simulate real mobile users, enabling them to access location-based content and services without being flagged as automated bots. This level of authenticity is crucial for bots operating in environments where mobile traffic is predominant, ensuring their activities go unnoticed by website security measures.