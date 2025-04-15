Why do you need proxies for Discord?

There are a couple of reasons why you may need proxies while you use Discord:

• Account localisation

We live in a world where some nations don’t allow their citizens to access Discord. It usually happens because of political and censorship policies, and it’s deffo a strict limitation of freedom.

However, we’re all about the freedom to choose if you want to use Discord or not. So, we got some great news – with proxies, you can bypass any geo-restrictions. The United States, Canada, Germany, Japan… choose any country you want to connect from, and enjoy Discord as much as you like.

• Bypass blocks in workplaces

Not only countries forbid their citizens to use social platforms. Some workplaces, schools, and libraries block Discord too. However, situations where you need to use the app exist. And so do the ways to go around the restriction: simply use a proxy and connect from the place that allows the usage of Discord.

• Protect privacy and security

An IP address is a sensitive and quite vulnerable piece of info, as it pinpoints your location and internet service provider. Let’s be honest – not everyone wants their IP to be seen by web services, including Discord. To make yourself private and secure, give proxies a shot as they hide your sensitive data from potential threats.

• Manage multiple accounts

Wanna create and manage multiple Discord accounts without getting banned? By now, ya know where it’s going – simply use proxies. It allows you to go beyond Discord’s limitations and use hundreds of accounts on a daily basis. Additionally, proxies work perfectly with other social media platforms.

• Enjoy speed

Some proxy providers really do take care of their customers. For instance, we use advanced proxy server technologies that optimize your connection speed and performance to the max – and we’re talking about automated proxy rotation and 99.99% uptime. Access and manage your accounts as fast as light.