The Document Object Model (DOM) is a programming interface that represents the structure of an HTML or XML document as a tree of objects. It allows scripts and programs to dynamically access, modify, and manipulate elements, attributes, and content within a webpage. The DOM acts as a bridge between web documents and programming languages like JavaScript, enabling interactive and dynamic web experiences.

Also known as: DOM Tree, Document Model

Comparisons

DOM vs. HTML: HTML is the static markup of a webpage, while the DOM represents the structured and interactive version of the document.

DOM vs. Virtual DOM: The Virtual DOM (used in frameworks like React) is a lightweight copy of the real DOM, optimizing updates and performance.

Pros

Enables dynamic content updates without reloading the page.

Provides structured access to elements for scripting and automation.

Supported across all modern browsers and web technologies.

Cons

Direct manipulation of the DOM can be slow and inefficient for large documents.

Frequent updates to the DOM may cause performance bottlenecks.

Complex DOM structures can lead to difficult debugging and maintenance.

Example

A developer wants to change the text of a button when it is clicked. Using JavaScript and the DOM, they can achieve this dynamically: