An endpoint is a specific URL or address where an API (Application Programming Interface) receives and processes requests. It serves as a communication gateway between clients (such as web or mobile applications) and a server, enabling data exchange and interaction with a service. Each endpoint is associated with a particular resource or function, such as retrieving user information or submitting a form.

Also known as: API endpoint, service endpoint.

Comparisons

Endpoint vs. API: An API is a collection of rules for interacting with a system, while an endpoint is a specific URL within that API.

Public vs. Private Endpoints: Public endpoints are accessible to external users, while private endpoints are restricted within an organization's network.

Pros

Structured communication: Provides a clear and organized way for clients to interact with a system.

Scalability: Allows services to be modular and distributed across multiple endpoints.

Security control: Can enforce authentication and authorization mechanisms.

Cons

Potential latency: Multiple requests to different endpoints may slow down performance.

Security risks: Unsecured endpoints can expose sensitive data to unauthorized users.

Versioning challenges: Updating or modifying endpoints may require backward compatibility management.

Example

A weather application requests current temperature data from an API endpoint: