Endpoint
An endpoint is a specific URL or address where an API (Application Programming Interface) receives and processes requests. It serves as a communication gateway between clients (such as web or mobile applications) and a server, enabling data exchange and interaction with a service. Each endpoint is associated with a particular resource or function, such as retrieving user information or submitting a form.
Also known as: API endpoint, service endpoint.
Comparisons
- Endpoint vs. API: An API is a collection of rules for interacting with a system, while an endpoint is a specific URL within that API.
- Public vs. Private Endpoints: Public endpoints are accessible to external users, while private endpoints are restricted within an organization's network.
Pros
- Structured communication: Provides a clear and organized way for clients to interact with a system.
- Scalability: Allows services to be modular and distributed across multiple endpoints.
- Security control: Can enforce authentication and authorization mechanisms.
Cons
- Potential latency: Multiple requests to different endpoints may slow down performance.
- Security risks: Unsecured endpoints can expose sensitive data to unauthorized users.
- Versioning challenges: Updating or modifying endpoints may require backward compatibility management.
Example
A weather application requests current temperature data from an API endpoint:
GET https://api.weather.com/v1/current?city=NewYork&unit=celsius
In this request:
https://api.weather.com/v1/current is the endpoint.
Query parameters (city=NewYork&unit=celsius) specify the location and temperature unit.
The API responds with weather data, enabling the app to display real-time conditions.