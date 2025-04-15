HTTP Response
An HTTP response is the server's reply to an HTTP request. It contains a status code, headers, and, optionally, a body with content or error details.
Also known as: Server response.
Comparisons
- 2xx vs. 4xx Codes: 2xx indicates success (e.g., 200 OK), while 4xx signals client-side errors (e.g., 404 Not Found).
- Static vs. Dynamic Responses: Static responses are pre-defined; dynamic ones are generated based on the request.
Pros
- Informative: Includes status codes and headers for detailed feedback.
- Flexible: Delivers content in various formats.
Cons
- Latency: Large responses or slow servers can delay delivery.
- Miscommunication risk: Improperly formatted responses can cause client errors.
Example
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: text/htmlContent-Length: 125<html><head><title>Welcome</title></head><body><h1>Welcome to our website!</h1></body></html>
This HTTP response indicates a successful request with the status code 200 OK. The headers specify the content type (text/html) and content length. The body contains the HTML content that will be displayed to the client, such as a welcome page.