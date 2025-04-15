An HTTP response is the server's reply to an HTTP request. It contains a status code, headers, and, optionally, a body with content or error details.

Also known as: Server response.

Comparisons

2xx vs. 4xx Codes: 2xx indicates success (e.g., 200 OK), while 4xx signals client-side errors (e.g., 404 Not Found).

Static vs. Dynamic Responses: Static responses are pre-defined; dynamic ones are generated based on the request.

Pros

Informative: Includes status codes and headers for detailed feedback.

Flexible: Delivers content in various formats.

Cons

Latency: Large responses or slow servers can delay delivery.

Miscommunication risk: Improperly formatted responses can cause client errors.

Example