Don't fall for the trap of free proxies! They might seem like a good deal, but they come with a lot of downsides that can ruin your whole proxying experience:

- They're known for collecting user data and inserting malicious code;

- Free proxies are inefficient and easily recognized by targeted sites, making them more prone to blocks.

Don't risk your security and waste your time on free proxies. Choose Decodo and enjoy safe and reliable HTTP(S) connections with a 99.99% uptime!