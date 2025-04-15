Hop on a Datacenter Proxy Ride All Around the US and Europe!
Traveling is great. Discovering new things, exploring unfamiliar places, getting into adventures… What if we told ya that now it’s easier than ever? Well, listen up, buddy, because, with our shared datacenter proxies, you can travel all around the United States and Europe! Yeah, you can start packin’ your stuff for a trip even right now, ‘cause we’re goin’ on tour.
James Keenan
May 10, 2022
4 min read
So, what’s new?
We’ve taken our proxies to the next level, for real for real. From now on, you can dive into the shared datacenter pool of 100K IPs and access content from the US and Europe. In addition, our HTTP(S) proxies guarantee 99.99% uptime, offer advanced rotation with 30 min. sticky sessions, and let ya forget about connection or IP limits.
Sharing doesn’t sound like your cup of tea? Don’t sweat – try out a 400K dedicated datacenter proxy pool that allows ya to have full control and ownership of the browsing history, acceptability, trust, and health of your private US IPs. Cheers!
What are datacenter proxies for?
A short answer: a lot. A longer answer requires a couple of points:
eCommerce management
eCommerce stands for electronic commerce and allows businesses to sell a product or service online. It opens businesses the door to the global market, allows customer targeting, enables full availability and an ability to work from anywhere with lower investments. As eCommerce offers many epic perks, it has expanded exponentially in recent years.
That’s why we’re here to assist ya in seeing that extra revenue shot up. With datacenter proxies, you can scrape eCommerce data, such as price changes or products’ listing, and manage multiple eCommerce accounts. Oh, and you also can ensure business’ privacy, keep sensitive info secure, access geo-restricted content, etc. Try it out yourself!
Market research
In business, data is currency. For gathering data about the market you’re in, you’ll need data scraping. That’s where proxies come into play – if you overuse your original IP by making too many requests for the same website, you’ll get blocked.
Datacenter IPs, coupled with a scraper, let you gather, organize, and process large amounts of data with no blocks. Sentiment analysis, brand management, generating leads, and all that jazz are now easier than ever.
Unrefined web scraping
If the website you’re targeting isn’t strict about web scraping, bots, and all of that, there’s no need to sweat and use expensive ultra advanced solutions. Let datacenter proxies do the magic – they’re fast, cheap, and indeed effective with any web scraping tool.
Financial and investment intelligence
Finance and investment surely aren’t things you wanna monkey around. Here’s the truth – to make smart financial moves and wise investment decisions, ya may need to gather real-time data from different sources in bulk.
You already know what it means – once again, datacenter proxies will become your friend in need. Harvest publicly accessible data assets and transform them into profit-generating decisions with no hassle.
NFT data monitoring
NFT stands for non-fungible token. Or, in simpler words, it’s a form of digital asset that’s unique and sold online with cryptocurrency. During the past years, the hype around NFT became more than real. To unlock the full potential of the market, go for datacenter proxies and monitor that juicy NFT data. You can thank us later, tho.
Alternative data harvesting
Alternative data is every info unit generated outside your company that you can’t affect or the data you can’t obtain from official sites. To get such data, datacenter IPs that have hundreds of subnets, simple authentication, and easy setup can come to help ya.
…and that’s only a few examples of what datacenter proxies are for. In the end, you can use them with almost any application that supports HTTP/HTTPS proxies. If you have any wonders or questions, you can always rely on our never-sleeping 24/7 customer service.
All in all
We hope the tour was exciting; however, it’s only the start of a long, exciting journey. To make your experience even more enjoyable, couple up datacenter proxies with free apps, such as Firefox and Chrome browser extensions that bring essential proxy features into your browser in 2 clicks or Address Generator that makes it easier to generate proxy lists in bulk.
See ya on the other the US and Europe trips, fellow traveler!
About the author
James Keenan
Senior content writer
The automation and anonymity evangelist at Decodo. He believes in data freedom and everyone’s right to become a self-starter. James is here to share knowledge and help you succeed with residential proxies.
