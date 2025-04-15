What are datacenter proxies for?

A short answer: a lot. A longer answer requires a couple of points:

eCommerce management

eCommerce stands for electronic commerce and allows businesses to sell a product or service online. It opens businesses the door to the global market, allows customer targeting, enables full availability and an ability to work from anywhere with lower investments. As eCommerce offers many epic perks, it has expanded exponentially in recent years.

That’s why we’re here to assist ya in seeing that extra revenue shot up. With datacenter proxies, you can scrape eCommerce data, such as price changes or products’ listing, and manage multiple eCommerce accounts. Oh, and you also can ensure business’ privacy, keep sensitive info secure, access geo-restricted content, etc. Try it out yourself!

Market research

In business, data is currency. For gathering data about the market you’re in, you’ll need data scraping. That’s where proxies come into play – if you overuse your original IP by making too many requests for the same website, you’ll get blocked.

Datacenter IPs, coupled with a scraper, let you gather, organize, and process large amounts of data with no blocks. Sentiment analysis, brand management, generating leads, and all that jazz are now easier than ever.

Unrefined web scraping

If the website you’re targeting isn’t strict about web scraping, bots, and all of that, there’s no need to sweat and use expensive ultra advanced solutions. Let datacenter proxies do the magic – they’re fast, cheap, and indeed effective with any web scraping tool.