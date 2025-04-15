How to Scrape Google Scholar With Python

Why scrape Google Scholar

Web scraping Google Scholar can unlock data points that are otherwise difficult to collect manually. From bibliographic databases to research trend analysis, there are countless reasons why users may want to automate this process.

By scraping Google Scholar, you can extract valuable metadata like article titles, abstracts, authors, and citation counts. This is especially useful for creating datasets, building academic tools, or tracking influence and trends within a specific field.

You can also pull co-author data and "Cited by" information to analyze collaboration networks or academic impact. You could use Google Scholar cite data for citation analysis, extract full author profiles for research profiling, or capture Google Scholar organic results for comparative research.

What you need for Google Scholar scraping

Before diving into scraping Google Scholar, it's important to make sure you have the right setup. Here’s what you’ll need: