Back to blog
NEW
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Scholar With Python

Google Scholar is a free search engine for academic articles, books, and research papers. If you're gathering academic data for research, analysis, or application development, this blog post will give you a reliable foundation. In this guide, you'll learn how to scrape Google Scholar with Python, set up proxies to avoid IP bans, build a working scraper, and explore advanced tips for scaling your data collection.

Dominykas Niaura

May 12, 2025

10 min read

Why scrape Google Scholar

Web scraping Google Scholar can unlock data points that are otherwise difficult to collect manually. From bibliographic databases to research trend analysis, there are countless reasons why users may want to automate this process.

By scraping Google Scholar, you can extract valuable metadata like article titles, abstracts, authors, and citation counts. This is especially useful for creating datasets, building academic tools, or tracking influence and trends within a specific field.

You can also pull co-author data and "Cited by" information to analyze collaboration networks or academic impact. You could use Google Scholar cite data for citation analysis, extract full author profiles for research profiling, or capture Google Scholar organic results for comparative research.

What you need for Google Scholar scraping

Before diving into scraping Google Scholar, it's important to make sure you have the right setup. Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Python 3.7 or higher installed. Python’s flexibility and large ecosystem of libraries make it the go-to language for web scraping. Make sure you have Python 3.7 or later installed on your machine. You can download it from the official website.
  • Requests and BeautifulSoup4 libraries. You'll need two Python libraries for sending web requests and parsing HTML content. Requests allows you to programmatically make HTTP requests, while BeautifulSoup4 makes it easy to navigate and extract data from HTML documents. You can install them with the following command in your terminal:
pip install requests beautifulsoup4
  • Basic familiarity with browser inspection tools. You should know how to use the "Inspect Element" feature (available in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and other browsers). Inspecting page elements helps you identify the HTML structure, classes, and tags that your scraper needs to find and extract the right data.
  • A reliable proxy service. Google Scholar actively limits automated access. If you're scraping more than just a few pages, a proxy service is crucial. Using residential or rotating proxies can help you avoid IP bans and maintain a stable scraping session. For small-scale, manual tests, proxies may not be essential, but for any serious scraping, they're a must-have.

Why proxies are necessary for stable scraping

When scraping Google Scholar, proxies are extremely helpful. Google Scholar has robust anti-bot mechanisms that can quickly block your IP address if it detects unusual behavior, such as sending too many requests within a short time. By routing your traffic through different IP addresses, proxies help you distribute requests and avoid hitting rate limits or triggering CAPTCHAs.

For the best results, it's recommended to use residential proxies. Residential IPs are associated with real internet service providers, making your traffic appear more like a typical user browsing from home. Ideally, use a rotating proxy service that automatically assigns a new IP address with each request, providing maximum coverage and minimizing the chance of bans.

At Decodo, we offer residential proxies with a high success rate (99.86%), a rapid response time (<0.6s), and extensive geo-targeting options (195+ worldwide locations). Here's how easy it is to get a plan and your proxy credentials:

  1. Head over to the Decodo dashboard and create an account.
  2. On the left panel, click Residential and Residential.
  3. Choose a subscription, Pay As You Go plan, or opt for a 3-day free trial.
  4. In the Proxy setup tab, choose the location, session type, and protocol according to your needs.
  5. Copy your proxy address, port, username, and password for later use. Alternatively, you can click the download icon in the lower right corner of the table to download the proxy endpoints (10 by default).

Get residential proxy IPs

Claim your 3-day free trial of residential proxies and explore full features with unrestricted access.

Step-by-step Google Scholar scraping tutorial

Let's walk through the full Python script that scrapes Google Scholar, step by step. We'll break down each part of the code, explain why it's needed, and show you how it all fits together to create a reliable scraper.

1. Importing required libraries

We start by importing the necessary libraries: Requests for making HTTP requests and BeautifulSoup from the bs4 module for parsing HTML. Using these libraries, you can send HTTP requests as if you were a browser and then parse the resulting HTML to extract exactly what you need:

import requests
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup

2. Setting up proxies

At the top of the script, we define the proxy credentials and build the proxy string. This string is later used to configure our HTTP request so that it travels through a proxy. In this example, we'll use a proxy endpoint that randomizes the location and rotates the IP with each request. Make sure to insert your username and password credentials where appropriate:

# Proxy credentials and proxy string
username = 'YOUR_USERNAME'
password = 'YOUR_PASSWORD'
proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000"

3. Defining custom headers and proxies

By using a detailed user agent string, we ensure that the server treats the request just like any regular browser request. This helps avoid blocks that might result from automated scripts. Instead of setting proxies to None when no proxy URL is provided, we use an empty dictionary, simplifying the request logic so that the proxies parameter always receives a dictionary.

def scrape_google_scholar(query_url, proxy_url=None):
    # Set a user agent to mimic a real browser.
    headers = {
        "User-Agent": (
            "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) "
            "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) "
            "Chrome/98.0.4758.102 Safari/537.36"
        )
    }
    
    # Always create a proxies dictionary; if no proxy is provided, use an empty dict.
    proxies = {'http': proxy_url, 'https': proxy_url} if proxy_url else {}

4. Retrieving and validating the page

The following block sends our HTTP GET request to Google Scholar. By passing the headers dict, we present ourselves as a real browser and transparently route through the proxy when one is configured. Immediately after, we check the response’s status code. If it's not "200 OK", we print an error and return an empty list, preventing further parsing of an incomplete or errored page.

    # Retrieve the page using the proxy (or direct connection if proxies is empty).
    response = requests.get(query_url, headers=headers, proxies=proxies)
    if response.status_code != 200:
        print("Failed to retrieve page. Status code:", response.status_code)
        return []

5. Parsing the HTML content

Once we successfully download the page, we parse its contents with BeautifulSoup. The parser then searches for all <div> elements with the class "gs_r," which typically encapsulate each Google Scholar result.

We discovered this class using the browser's Inspect tool: by clicking on a Google Scholar result box, the developer tools highlight the corresponding <div> and its class.

    # Parse the HTML content.
    soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser")
    
    # Find all result containers.
    results = soup.find_all('div', class_='gs_r')
    data = []

6. Extracting data from each result

Next, we loop through each of the result blocks we just selected and extract the fields we care about, such as title, authors, snippet, and citation info, skipping over anything that isn't a real publication (like author‑profile summaries).

    for result in results:
        item = {}
        
        # Retrieve the title of the result.
        title_tag = result.find('h3', class_='gs_rt')
        if not title_tag:
            continue
        
        title_text = title_tag.get_text(strip=True)
        
        # Skip user profile blocks.
        if title_text.startswith("User profiles for"):
            continue
        
        item['title'] = title_text
        
        # Retrieve the authors and publication info.
        author_tag = result.find('div', class_='gs_a')
        item['authors'] = author_tag.get_text(strip=True) if author_tag else None
        
        # Retrieve the description.
        description_tag = result.find('div', class_='gs_rs')
        item['description'] = description_tag.get_text(strip=True) if description_tag else None
        
        # Retrieve the "Cited by" number.
        cited_by_tag = result.find('a', string=lambda x: x and x.startswith("Cited by"))
        if cited_by_tag:
            try:
                # Extract the number from the text.
                count = int(cited_by_tag.get_text().split("Cited by")[-1].strip())
                item['cited_by'] = count
            except ValueError:
                item['cited_by'] = None
            # Build the absolute URL for the citation link.
            citation_link = cited_by_tag.get('href', None)
            if citation_link:
                item['citation_link'] = "https://scholar.google.com" + citation_link
            else:
                item['citation_link'] = None
        else:
            item['cited_by'] = 0
            item['citation_link'] = None
        
        data.append(item)
    
    return data

Here's what the code above does:

  • Title extraction and filtering. We look for an <h3 class="gs_rt"> inside each result. If it's missing, we skip that block entirely. We also ignore any result whose title begins with "User profiles for," since that's Google Scholar's author‑overview section, not a publication.
  • Authors and publication info. Next, we grab whatever text lives in <div class="gs_a">. That usually contains author names, journal titles, and publication dates. If it isn't present, we record None.
  • Description. The snippet is found in <div class="gs_rs">. This is the short excerpt Google Scholar shows under each title. Again, if it's missing, we assign None.
  • Citation count and link. We search for an <a> tag whose text starts with "Cited by." If found, we parse the next integer. We also take its href attribute (a relative URL) and prepend "https://scholar.google.com" to create a full link to the list of citing papers. If no “Cited by” link is found, we set both count and link to sensible defaults.
  • Saving the record. Finally, each item dictionary, which is now packed with title, authors, snippet, citation count, and link, is appended to our data list for later use.

Pagination and looping

To collect results beyond the first page, we need to handle Google Scholar's pagination. Create a function and name it scrape_multiple_pages. It will automate pagination by iterating through each page’s start parameter, invoking our single‐page scraper repeatedly, and stitching all of the individual page results into one consolidated list:

  1. Initialize an empty list. We start with all_data = [] to collect every result from all pages.
  2. Loop over page numbers. The for i in range(num_pages) loop runs once per page. So, i=0 is page one, i=1 is page two, and so on.
  3. Construct the correct URL. On the first iteration (i == 0), we use the original base_url. On subsequent iterations, we append start={i * 10} to the URL. Google Scholar expects a start parameter that skips the first N results (10 per page). We choose & or ? depending on whether base_url already has query parameters.
  4. Scrape each page. We call scrape_google_scholar(page_url, proxy_url) to fetch and parse that page’s results.
  5. Stop early if no results. If a page returns an empty list, we assume there's nothing left to scrape and break out of the loop.
  6. Aggregate all results. Each page’s page_data is extended onto all_data, so by the end of the loop, you have a single list containing every result from all requested pages.
def scrape_multiple_pages(base_url, num_pages, proxy_url=None):
    all_data = []
    for i in range(num_pages):
        # For the first page, use the base URL; for subsequent pages, append the "start" parameter.
        if i == 0:
            page_url = base_url
        else:
            if "?" in base_url:
                page_url = base_url + "&start=" + str(i * 10)
            else:
                page_url = base_url + "?start=" + str(i * 10)
        print("Scraping:", page_url)
        print("")
        page_data = scrape_google_scholar(page_url, proxy_url)
        if not page_data:
            break
        all_data.extend(page_data)
    return all_data

Running the script

In the final section, we set up our search URL and page count, invoke the scraper (with proxy support), and then loop over the returned items to print each one. When you run the script, this block:

  • Initializes the query. Defines base_url with your Scholar search parameters. Sets num_pages to control how many result pages to fetch.
  • Launches the scraper. Calls scrape_multiple_pages(base_url, num_pages, proxy_url=proxy), which handles pagination and proxy routing behind the scenes.
  • Formats and outputs results. Iterates through each dictionary in the results list. Prints title, authors, description, "Cited by" count, and the full citation link in a readable layout.

This final block ensures that, upon execution, the script seamlessly connects through your proxy, fetches and parses Google Scholar results across the specified number of pages, and displays every record in an organized, human‑friendly format.

In this example, we use “chomsky” as our search term. Noam Chomsky’s extensive body of work means that his name will yield a rich mix of publications, citation counts, and related links, showcasing how the script handles diverse result entries.

if __name__ == '__main__':
    # Insert your Google Scholar search URL below.
    base_url = "https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C5&q=chomsky&btnG="
    num_pages = 1  # Adjust this number to scrape more pages.
    results = scrape_multiple_pages(base_url, num_pages, proxy_url=proxy)
    
    # Display the aggregated results.
    for i, result in enumerate(results, 1):
        print(f"Result {i}:")
        print("Title:", result['title'])
        print("Authors:", result['authors'])
        print("Description:", result['description'])
        print("Cited by:", result['cited_by'])
        print("Citation link:", result.get('citation_link', None))
        print("-" * 80)

The complete Google Scholar scraping code

Below is the full Python script we've assembled throughout this tutorial. You can copy, run, and adapt it to your own Google Scholar scraping projects.

import requests
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup


# Proxy credentials and proxy string.
username = 'YOUR_USERNAME'
password = 'YOUR_PASSWORD'
proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000"


def scrape_google_scholar(query_url, proxy_url=None):
    # Set a user agent to mimic a real browser.
    headers = {
        "User-Agent": (
            "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) "
            "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) "
            "Chrome/98.0.4758.102 Safari/537.36"
        )
    }
    
    # Always create a proxies dictionary; if no proxy is provided, use an empty dict.
    proxies = {'http': proxy_url, 'https': proxy_url} if proxy_url else {}
    
    # Retrieve the page using the proxy (or direct connection if proxies is empty).
    response = requests.get(query_url, headers=headers, proxies=proxies)
    if response.status_code != 200:
        print("Failed to retrieve page. Status code:", response.status_code)
        return []
    
    # Parse the HTML content.
    soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser")
    
    # Find all result containers.
    results = soup.find_all('div', class_='gs_r')
    data = []
    
    for result in results:
        item = {}
        
        # Retrieve the title of the result.
        title_tag = result.find('h3', class_='gs_rt')
        if not title_tag:
            continue
        
        title_text = title_tag.get_text(strip=True)
        
        # Skip user profile blocks.
        if title_text.startswith("User profiles for"):
            continue
        
        item['title'] = title_text
        
        # Retrieve the authors and publication info.
        author_tag = result.find('div', class_='gs_a')
        item['authors'] = author_tag.get_text(strip=True) if author_tag else None
        
        # Retrieve the description.
        description_tag = result.find('div', class_='gs_rs')
        item['description'] = description_tag.get_text(strip=True) if description_tag else None
        
        # Retrieve the "Cited by" number.
        cited_by_tag = result.find('a', string=lambda x: x and x.startswith("Cited by"))
        if cited_by_tag:
            try:
                # Extract the number from the text.
                count = int(cited_by_tag.get_text().split("Cited by")[-1].strip())
                item['cited_by'] = count
            except ValueError:
                item['cited_by'] = None
            # Build the absolute URL for the citation link.
            citation_link = cited_by_tag.get('href', None)
            if citation_link:
                item['citation_link'] = "https://scholar.google.com" + citation_link
            else:
                item['citation_link'] = None
        else:
            item['cited_by'] = 0
            item['citation_link'] = None
        
        data.append(item)
    
    return data


def scrape_multiple_pages(base_url, num_pages, proxy_url=None):
    all_data = []
    for i in range(num_pages):
        # For the first page, use the base URL; for subsequent pages, append the "start" parameter.
        if i == 0:
            page_url = base_url
        else:
            if "?" in base_url:
                page_url = base_url + "&start=" + str(i * 10)
            else:
                page_url = base_url + "?start=" + str(i * 10)
        print("Scraping:", page_url)
        print("")
        page_data = scrape_google_scholar(page_url, proxy_url)
        if not page_data:
            break
        all_data.extend(page_data)
    return all_data


if __name__ == '__main__':
    base_url = "https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C5&q=chomsky&btnG="
    num_pages = 1  # Adjust this number to scrape more pages.
    results = scrape_multiple_pages(base_url, num_pages, proxy_url=proxy)
    
    # Display the aggregated results.
    for i, result in enumerate(results, 1):
        print(f"Result {i}:")
        print("Title:", result['title'])
        print("Authors:", result['authors'])
        print("Description:", result['description'])
        print("Cited by:", result['cited_by'])
        print("Citation link:", result.get('citation_link', None))
        print("-" * 80)

After running it in your coding environment, the result will look something like this:

Advanced tips and alternatives for scraping Google Scholar

Once you have a basic scraper running, you may start running into more advanced challenges, such as handling dynamic content, scaling scraping volume, or dealing with occasional access restrictions. Here are some additional techniques and solutions to level up your Google Scholar scraping:

Handle JavaScript-rendered content

Although most of Google Scholar’s main pages are static HTML, some edge cases or future changes might introduce JavaScript-rendered elements. Tools like Selenium, Playwright, or Puppeteer can simulate a full browser environment, making it easy to scrape even dynamically loaded content.

Add robust error handling and retry logic

Network hiccups, temporary server issues, or occasional failed requests are inevitable when scraping on a large scale. Build retry mechanisms into your scraper to automatically reattempt failed requests, ideally with randomized backoff intervals. This helps maintain stability over long scraping sessions.

Save and resume your scraping sessions

If you plan to scrape a large number of pages, consider implementing a system to save your progress after every few pages or results. That way, if your scraper is interrupted, you can easily resume from where you left off without duplicating work or losing data.

Use an all-in-one scraping solution like Decodo’s Web Scraping API

For even greater efficiency and reliability, consider using Decodo’s Web Scraping API. It combines a powerful web scraper with access to 125M+ residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP proxies, eliminating the need to manage IP rotation yourself. Its key features include:

  • JavaScript rendering for dynamic pages;
  • Unlimited requests per second without worrying about throttling;
  • 195+ geo-targeted locations for precision scraping;
  • 7-day free trial to test the service with no commitment.

To sum up

By now, you've learned that Google Scholar can be accessed using Python with the Requests and BeautifulSoup libraries and that employing reliable proxies is crucial for a successful setup. Don't forget to follow best practices and consider using a streamlined tool to extract the data you need.

About the author

Dominykas Niaura

Technical Copywriter

Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.


Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

How to Set Up SOCKS5 Proxy Servers
VIDEO
UNBLOCK
HIDE IP

Video: How to Set Up SOCKS5 Proxy Servers

Do you need a SOCKS5 proxy? In this video, we will show you a step-by-step SOCKS5 proxy setup. Learn how to get SOCKS5 and other proxy protocols - HTTP & HTTPS proxies.

Martin Ganchev

Dec 28, 2023

2 min read

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our SERP Scraping API.

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

Frequently asked questions

What is Google Scholar scraping?

Google Scholar scraping is the process of programmatically extracting data from Google Scholar search results and profiles. It allows researchers and developers to collect academic metadata, such as titles, authors, abstracts, and citations, on a large scale. This is particularly useful for automating literature reviews, tracking citation metrics, or analyzing research trends.

Is scraping Google Scholar legal?

Make sure you access only publicly available data, avoid excessive requests that could strain the website’s servers, and use the data responsibly while adhering to copyright and data protection laws. Consulting legal counsel is advisable to ensure full compliance with relevant regulations for your specific use case.

Why use Python for scraping Google Scholar?

Python is widely used for web scraping due to its simplicity and rich ecosystem of libraries. Tools like Requests, BeautifulSoup, and Selenium make it easy to send HTTP requests, parse HTML, and handle dynamic content. Its flexibility and large community support also make Python a go-to language for academic data extraction tasks.

What tools are needed to scrape Google Scholar?

To scrape Google Scholar, you'll typically need Python libraries like Requests for sending HTTP requests and BeautifulSoup for parsing HTML content. For more complex scraping tasks, Selenium or Playwright can help with rendering JavaScript-heavy pages. Additional tools like Pandas are often used to organize and analyze scraped data.

How can I manage IP blocks while scraping?

Google Scholar actively tries to prevent automated access, so it's important to rotate IP addresses using proxies. You can also throttle your request rate, use randomized headers, and add delays between requests to mimic human behavior. These steps help reduce the risk of IP bans and maintain uninterrupted scraping sessions.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved