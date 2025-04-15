Video: How To Configure Proxies With SwitchyOmega
Let's learn how to configure proxies with SwitchyOmega. This step-by-step SwitchyOmega tutorial will teach you how to integrate any proxy type in Firefox and Chrome browser extension.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
SwitchyOmega Setup Guide
What is SwitchyOmega?
SwitchyOmega is a browser extension specifically designed for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox that serves as a proxy manager. It allows users to configure and switch between multiple proxy servers directly from their browser. SwitchyOmega enhances privacy, access region-restricted content, and efficiently manages network configurations for specific browsing needs.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is a type of IP address provided by an Internet Service Provider (ISP) to a homeowner. In the context of proxy services, a residential proxy allows users to route their internet traffic through a genuine residential IP, adding authenticity and reliability to online activities.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.