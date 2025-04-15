Video: Site Unblocker Setup Guide
This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through setting up Decodo’s Site Unblocker. We will show you how to authenticate, adjust Site Unblocker settings, and use the tool for web scraping.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker is an advanced proxy solution that integrates as a proxy yet lets you gather data from websites with even the most sophisticated anti-bot systems. This tool is a supreme site unlocker that loosens the shackles of your target website with automatic proxy rotation and pool management, browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, and other features. Best of all, you’ll only be charged for successful results, so it’s the ideal choice for saving costs on development and infrastructure maintenance.
