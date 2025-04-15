We Released Site Unblocker!
Look no further, buddy. A powerful tool for gathering public data is already here. Say hi to our newly launched product – Site Unblocker!
Mariam Nakani
Jun 27, 2023
3 min read
What is Site Unblocker?
In a nutshell, Site Unblocker is a scraping solution designed for accessing and collecting public data from any website via proxy-like integration. It’s a perfect choice if you want to save time and money on development and infrastructure maintenance. In addition, it allows you to solve problems like CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-blocks.
What does Site Unblocker offer?
With our Site Unblocker, you may enjoy features and benefits such as:
- Guaranteed 100% success. Be sure you’ll get all the results you need, as we’ll keep sending requests until they succeed.
- Automatic proxy pool rotation. Allow our product to determine the most effective proxies for your chosen target.
- Session control. Extend your sessions for up to 10 min. by making multiple requests with the same proxy.
- Proxy-like integration. Seamlessly incorporate the solution into your code using a single endpoint.
- JavaScript rendering. Forget the worries about dynamic content, interactive elements, and similar scraping issues.
- Advanced browser fingerprinting. Carry on with your activities without disruptions, as our technology takes care of any anti-bot systems.
- Browser-like experience. Obtain the complete HTML of any website with JavaScript glory – exactly as it appears online.
- Worldwide geo-targeting. Choose from a wide range of 195+ countries!
How does it work?
To wrap it up
Gaining a competitive advantage by extracting any website’s real-time data in seconds. Sounds like something you would love? Log in to your dashboard, click on Site Unblocker, and choose the plan that suits your needs. If you need any assistance, drop a line to our 24/7 support.
About the author
Mariam Nakani
Say hello to Mariam! She is very tech savvy - and wants you to be too. She has a lot of intel on residential proxy providers, and uses this knowledge to help you have a clear view of what is really worth your attention.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.