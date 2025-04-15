Video: Static ISP Residential Proxies
Get speed, get untraceability. Decodo’s static (ISP) residential proxies combine the best qualities of datacenter IPs and residential IPs. Up to 99% uptime and unlimited bandwidth, static and rotating sessions, anonymity, intuitive dashboard: these are just a few things that will make you fall in love with our ISP proxies.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Static (ISP) Residential Proxies
A solution that combines the speed of datacenter proxies and the untraceability of residential IPs - get double the power with Decodo’s static (ISP) residential proxies.
Need to manage hundreds of social media accounts? With Decodo’s ISPs, you can keep the same IP for as long as you need. That’s right, no more setting an IP duration!
And even if your task does require IP rotation - there’s nothing to worry about it. Customize your proxy settings for the smoothest possible experience while paying the best price in the market.
Our static ISP residential proxies also allow you to scrape sites at high volumes or perform SEO tasks on challenging targets - all without getting detected. That’s because, just like the name suggests, the IPs are signed to legit internet service providers, making websites believe you are a real user.
And to make your flow even easier, we guarantee up to 99% uptime and unlimited bandwidth. We know you have better things to spend your time on than figuring out how to manage a confusing dashboard. That’s why we made ours intuitive for easy user management and tracking of proxy usage.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
