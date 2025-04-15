What to Do If Craigslist IP Blocked You

Why did Craigslist IP blocked you?

Craigslist, like any other popular site, looks out for unwanted behavior. The platform detects bad activity and blocks a suspicious user automatically. Since the process is automatic, you might get banned when you post too many ads in a day, or send too many connections to Craigslist from a single device.

This means that if you are using Craigslist for your business, you are risking your livelihood by being too active! too active! If you try to mine data (scrape Craigslist) – gather pricing information from other postings – Craigslist might block you. If that happens, you will no longer be able to use Craigslist on your device with the same IP address.

