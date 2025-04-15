How long will my Instagram account be restricted?

Instagram got you in a headlock, but don't freak out - there's probably a way to wriggle out of it, depending on how deep you got yourself in trouble.

Temporary block

This type of block is the most common action block on Insta. You can look at it as a cool-down measure – you get it if you break some rules on Instagram. Usually, the temporary block takes up from a few hours to 48 hours.

Action block with an expiration date

The name speaks for itself – this kind of block gives ya an expiration date. If a block shows you when it ends, the good news is, it's not a severe block. You probably just went against Instagram's guidelines. It may last from 24 hours to a month, and you'll be ready to use your personal Instagram account after, as per usual.

Action block without an expiration date

Welp, this type of block doesn't give ya the expiration date. In addition, it usually doesn't have the “Tell us” button either. It happens for very similar reasons as the previous types. You may not be able to use some of Instagram's functions for up to two weeks.

Permanent Instagram action block

Now this is serious. A permanent action block prevents you from performing certain actions indefinitely. It can happen if your account has been temporarily blocked several times or other app users report your profile. And unluckily, you can't remove this type of block. Yikes.

Disabled Instagram account

When you abuse the app features or community guidelines, you might get your account disabled. If you try to log in to your account and the message that your account was disabled pops up, you can follow the on-screen instructions and ask Instagram to review your account. However, you might not get a second chance if the platform’s algorithms detect that you’re buying followers, managing multiple accounts, using automation tools or bots.

IP address ban

The harshest restriction Instagram could award its users for continuous violations is blocking users' IP addresses. You won't be able to access social media accounts with your own IP address as the platform simply blocklisted it.