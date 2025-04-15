HTTP Methods are standardized request types used in the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) to indicate the desired action to be performed on a given resource. Common HTTP methods include GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, PATCH, and others. Each method serves a specific purpose, defining how the client communicates with the server to retrieve, modify, or delete resources.

Also known as: HTTP verb, HTTP request method, HTTP operation, Web request method.

Comparisons

GET vs. POST: The GET method is used to retrieve data from a server without affecting the resource, while POST is used to send data to the server, often resulting in a change or creation of resources.

PUT vs. PATCH: PUT is used to update a resource by replacing it entirely, whereas PATCH is used to apply partial modifications to a resource.

Pros

Standardization: Provides a consistent way to interact with web resources, making web development more predictable and interoperable.

Simplicity: HTTP methods are straightforward and easy to implement, enabling developers to quickly integrate different types of operations in their applications.

Flexibility: Supports a wide range of operations, from data retrieval to complex modifications, catering to various web application needs.

Cons

Security Risks: Some methods, like GET, can expose sensitive data in URLs , while others, like DELETE, can be risky if not properly secured.

Misuse: Incorrect usage of HTTP methods can lead to unintended consequences, such as data loss or security vulnerabilities.

Overhead: Some methods, like POST, can introduce more overhead compared to simpler methods like GET, particularly when handling large data payloads.

Example

When submitting a form on a website, the POST method is typically used to send the form data to the server for processing. The server may then use this data to create a new entry in a database or update an existing one, depending on the application’s design.