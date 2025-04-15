MIME (Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) is a standard that extends the format of email messages and other Internet content by supporting text in multiple character sets, attachments, multimedia files, and non-ASCII data. Originally designed for email, MIME types are now widely used in web technologies to define the nature of files exchanged over HTTP.

Also known as: MIME type, Internet media type.

Comparisons

MIME vs. Content-Type: MIME defines the standard, while Content-Type is the HTTP header field that specifies the MIME type of a transmitted file.

MIME vs. File Extension: A file extension (.jpg, .pdf) hints at its format, while a MIME type (image/jpeg, application/pdf) explicitly defines how software should handle it.

Pros

Standardized communication: Ensures compatibility across email clients, web browsers, and servers .

Supports diverse formats: Allows handling of images, videos, audio, and documents within internet communications.

Essential for web applications: Used in APIs and HTTP responses to specify content types.

Cons

Overhead in emails: MIME encoding increases email size due to base64 conversion of non-text attachments.

Security concerns: Some MIME types can be exploited for attacks, requiring proper configuration and validation.

Example

When a web server sends an image file, it includes a MIME type in the response header to specify the content type: