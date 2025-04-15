Israel Proxies
Accessing Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, or Haifa? Bypass geo-restrictions with top-notch Israeli proxies at reasonable prices.
14-day money-back option
Why is Decodo the best choice?
Ethical proxy provider
Decodo takes your privacy seriously – our proxies adhere to GDPR standards and are sourced from ethical partners. So don't settle for sketchy proxy sellers; choose Decodo for the real deal.
City-level targeting
With Decodo IPs, you can conquer the world! Take your pick from 195+ locations and connect to any city, state, or country you desire.
24/7 customer support
Need a hand? Our tech support team is available round the clock. Shoot us a message, and we'll walk you through every step of the proxying process.
Choose the right Israel proxy type to elevate your online game
Proxy type
Best for:
- Multiple accounts management
- Market intelligence
- Price comparison
- Multiple social media accounts management
- Ads verification & management
- App testing
Access:
- 195+ locations
- City-level targeting
- <0.6s response time
- 99.47% success rate
- Pay As You Go option
- 3G/4G/5G proxies
- 160+ locations
- OS filtering
- 700+ mobile carriers
- ASN and country-level targeting
Don't fall for the trap of free proxies! Sure, they might look like a good bargain, but the drawbacks they bring can ruin your proxying experience:
- They can collect your data and even inject malware;
- Free proxies are slow and easy to recognize, so more prone to blocks.
Why put your security at risk and waste your time? Choose Decodo instead and get safe HTTP(S) connections with a 99.99% uptime!
How it works:
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's experts
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Looking for bigger proxy plans?
Fill out our form, and we’ll help you find the perfect fit for your needs.
Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as a mediator between your computer and the internet, receiving and verifying your requests before forwarding them to the online resource you want to access. The website only sees the IP address of the proxy server, shielding your identity and protecting your privacy. Proxies are helpful for accessing restricted content based on location, automating tasks, and enhancing your online security.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is an IP address provided by your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and utilizes real devices such as phones or computers to connect to the internet. Unlike datacenter proxies, which use IP addresses from data centers, residential proxies resemble regular users and are, therefore, more dependable and credible. Residential proxies are frequently used for web scraping, ad verification, and accessing restricted content in specific geographic areas. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
What is a mobile proxy?
A mobile proxy is a residential proxy that obtains an IP address through a mobile network carrier. Rather than using a computer, your internet traffic is directed through a mobile device, making it more difficult for websites and online services to detect. These proxies are highly dependable and trustworthy and are commonly used for web scraping, managing social media accounts, and ad verification.