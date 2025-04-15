Buy Mexico Proxy Servers

Grow your business and scale your online activities, such as web scraping, SEO monitoring, and market research. Our mobile and residential Mexico proxies will give you the reliability and performance you are looking for.

Start free trialSign in with Google

14-day money-back option

Mexico proxies tailored for your needs

Mexican residential proxies

Use residential Mexico IP addresses to your advantage

Our diverse pool of Mexico IP addresses offers numerous advantages for your personal and business needs. Whether you're involved in web scraping, market research, SEO, or data mining, our award-winning residential proxies will be a game-changer! 


If you need to access specific information within Mexico, such as local prices or geo-restricted content, we invite you to become a part of urban hubs such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and more, with just a few clicks. By opting for our residential proxies in Mexico, sourced from everyday households, you'll easily remain incognito while appearing as if you're surfing the web as a Mexico resident.

Mexican mobile proxies

Empower your goals with Mexican mobile proxies

Choose our Mexican mobile proxies, powered by robust 3G/4G/5G networks, appear as a regular smartphone or tablet user, and start working on your goals. We offer Mexican mobile IPs that earned an exceptional reputation for their remarkably versatile features, such as advanced country-level and city-level targeting options, OS filtering, and 700+ ASNs.


Mobile proxy use cases include web scraping, AdTech, fraud prevention, social media automation, mobile app development, accessing geo-restricted content, and more! The sky’s the limit with our mobile proxy network.

Key benefits of using Decodo

Cyber+and+brand+security.svg

Secure & reliable

We have strict privacy policies and security protocols HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on your side, so you can sleep easy, knowing all personal information and details are hidden from third parties looking to sell your data.

user.png

User-friendliness

Our comprehensive documentation guides you through the whole proxying process. And if you still encounter any difficulties, our 24/7 LiveChat support will help you.

Pro+service.svg

Impressive success record

It’s safe to say that you can trust our performance because our residential proxies have an impressive success rate of 99.47%. If still in doubt, take a look at Proxyway's research.

14-day+money-back.svg

We’ve got you covered

We offer a 14-day money-back, allowing you to dip your toes into proxy waters and see if you want to jump in. If our product fails to meet your expectations, we'll refund you (terms apply). 

Leverage top-notch proxies from Decodo

Over+195+Countries.svg

195+ locations

3s+avarage+response+time.svg

Amazing speeds

Unlimited-connections.svg

Unlimited connections & threads

Advanced+proxy+rotation.svg

Advanced proxy rotation

SOCKS5+and+HTTP%28s%29+proxies.svg

HTTP(S) + SOCKS5

Settings.svg

Spartan setup

Awesome+24+7+customer+support.svg

24/7 tech support

Rotating-static.svg

Sticky & rotating sessions

Why free Mexico proxy is not the best choice

Free Mexico proxies

The idea of using a free Mexico proxy might seem as sweet as that pistachio croissant with the morning coffee, but it carries a number of dangers and drawbacks. Free proxies often lack the robust security features of premium proxy services, leaving your personal data and online activities vulnerable to cyber threats and privacy breaches. Furthermore, their performance is often unreliable and has slow speeds, limited bandwidth, and frequent downtime.


For a safer and more reliable proxy experience, consider using a reputable proxy service like Decodo. Our premium proxies offer enhanced security, performance, and support to meet your most demanding needs.

Register now

How it works:

Flexible proxy plans

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

2,000 GB

SAVE 60%

$2.8

/GB

Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5,000 GB

SAVE 69%

$2.2

/GB

Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

bigger-plans.svg

Not sure which plan to go for?

Contact sales

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo

Frequently asked questions

What is a Mexico proxy IP address?

A Mexico proxy is an intermediary server that links to your intended internet destination. In other words, Mexico's proxy IP address serves as a virtual address in Mexico while engaging in online activities.

How much does Mexico proxy cost?

Our residential proxies start from $5.2/GB with a 14-day money-back and Pay As You Go options. See pricing plans here

Can I track my Mexico proxy usage?

Certainly! Once you've enrolled in one of our subscription plans and entered the Decodo dashboard, click the "Traffic Usage" tab. There, you'll find a clear breakdown of your traffic consumption.

Can I change it to a different country if I already have a Mexico IP address?

Absolutely. You will have the flexibility to choose from a vast selection of 195+ countries. Easily switch your IP address through our dashboard regardless of the country-specific content you require access to.

Do you offer free tools & scrapers?

When it comes to your online activities, having the right tools at your disposal can make all the difference. With our mobile or residential Mexican proxies, you'll enjoy complimentary free tools.

Buy the Finest Mexican Proxies

Fast, reliable, and secure Mexican proxies – only at Decodo.

Get proxies

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved