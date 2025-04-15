Buy Argentina Proxy Servers

Are you fascinated by mountains, love eating beef dishes, dance tango, and play football (soccer if you’re American)? Then, it’s high time you place yourself among your kind in Argentina!


Our residential proxies will let you connect to any website with an Argentinian IP address. And the target website won’t even notice that you’re only virtually in Argentina…


There’s no alternative to Argentinian proxies if you’re trying to scrape and mine local data, research the market, work on ad verification, automate social media accounts, or something else. So you better get yourself an Argentinian residential proxy solution and do your business undetected.

The population of Argentina ranks third in South America, behind Brazil and Colombia. And All IP addresses in our residential Argentina proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices – real people from Argentina. So you will seem like a regular Argentinian citizen to anyone looking at you. We offer Argentinian IPs in such major cities as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and others. Trust that these IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag. 


Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle, or you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option. In the latter case, you can use residential proxies without committing to a subscription.


By the way, you can have unlimited concurrent connection requests, and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, simply upgrade your plan with just a few clicks!

Residential proxies are full of awesomeness

Why free Argentinian proxies are not to be trusted

Free Argentina proxies

Communism is probably… like, um… a brilliant idea? Well, the world is still working hard on coming up with a functional version of it. Until that day comes, using a free Argentina proxy service is a risk you don’t need in your life. Free proxies may harvest and leak your data. Furthermore, such proxies have a low success rate, are slow and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend avoiding free Argentina proxies at all costs.


Instead, why not enjoy a reputable, secure, and fast proxy solution that also provides 24/7 customer support? Decodo Argentina proxy network offers the best bang for your buck – if you're feeling wary about the quality of paid proxies, you may want to test our residential IPs with a 3-day free trial.

Frequently asked questions

What is a residential proxy?

In general, a proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user originally has. A residential proxy allows the user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Read more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.

Can I anonymously use multiple residential proxies?

Yes, you can use multiple residential proxies by keeping the same gateway address but changing the port numbers. As for anonymity, you will not be tracked, and your private data will not be seen or used by third parties.

How to get an Argentinian IP?

You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from Argentina. With the Decodo residential IP pool, you can pick a place and enjoy city-level targeting. Argentinian IPs are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.

Is it legal to use Argentina proxies and proxies in Argentina?

Yes, it’s legal to use Argentina proxies. You can use proxies for scraping, ad verification, SEO, multi-accounting, bot automation, etc. However, proxies will not protect one from detection if they commit a crime online. Before scraping a website, make sure to read the Terms of Service and robots.txt. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.

