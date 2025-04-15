Proxies Without Subnets

An IP subnetwork indicates that a group (a subnet) or IP addresses is related – hosted on the same server or provided by the same ISP. In essence, it is a network within a network. The numbers in a standard IPv4 address denote any subnetwork. For example, IPv4 addresses 154.32.54.1 and 154.32.54.100 share the lowest level subnetwork. There are three IPv4 subnetwork levels: A, B and C.

Most other proxy providers offer only virtual IP addresses, which are created in data centers and therefore have their IPs in subnetworks. When users connect through these proxies, most sites outright block them, because they detect shared proxies, even if the network is anonymous. This never happens with our network, as residential proxies do not share a subnetwork.