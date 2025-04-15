Proxies Without Subnets
Our proxy network does not share any subnetwork, which makes it undetectable. Every residential IP address in our pool is unique, so you can easily use our proxy server with all major targets, including Google, Amazon and all top social networks.
What is an IP subnetwork
An IP subnetwork indicates that a group (a subnet) or IP addresses is related – hosted on the same server or provided by the same ISP. In essence, it is a network within a network. The numbers in a standard IPv4 address denote any subnetwork. For example, IPv4 addresses 154.32.54.1 and 154.32.54.100 share the lowest level subnetwork. There are three IPv4 subnetwork levels: A, B and C.
Most other proxy providers offer only virtual IP addresses, which are created in data centers and therefore have their IPs in subnetworks. When users connect through these proxies, most sites outright block them, because they detect shared proxies, even if the network is anonymous. This never happens with our network, as residential proxies do not share a subnetwork.
What other features our proxies offer:
Rotating proxies
Use advanced rotation and make use of over 115 million IP addresses. A new one rotating proxy for every connection.
Anonymous proxies
Get high anonymity proxies that send no proxy info in the connection request header.
Unlimited connections
Our network lets you use unlimited connection requests, so you can automate any task and scale your business.
Fastest residential proxies
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
