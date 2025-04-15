Proxies Without Subnets

Use our residential proxy pool to access proxies without any subnetworks. Never get banned, never get blocked. Stop limiting yourself.

Start free trialSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Proxies without subnetworks

Proxy no subnet

Our proxy network does not share any subnetwork, which makes it undetectable. Every residential IP address in our pool is unique, so you can easily use our proxy server with all major targets, including Google, Amazon and all top social networks.

What is an IP subnetwork

What is an IP subnetwork

An IP subnetwork indicates that a group (a subnet) or IP addresses is related – hosted on the same server or provided by the same ISP. In essence, it is a network within a network. The numbers in a standard IPv4 address denote any subnetwork. For example, IPv4 addresses 154.32.54.1 and 154.32.54.100 share the lowest level subnetwork. There are three IPv4 subnetwork levels: A, B and C.


Most other proxy providers offer only virtual IP addresses, which are created in data centers and therefore have their IPs in subnetworks. When users connect through these proxies, most sites outright block them, because they detect shared proxies, even if the network is anonymous. This never happens with our network, as residential proxies do not share a subnetwork.

Register now

What other features our proxies offer:

Rotating proxies

Use advanced rotation and make use of over 115 million IP addresses. A new one rotating proxy for every connection.

Anonymous proxies

Get high anonymity proxies that send no proxy info in the connection request header.

Unlimited connections

Our network lets you use unlimited connection requests, so you can automate any task and scale your business.

Have questions?

We are here to help you in any way we can!

Let's chat

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved