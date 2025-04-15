Video: Easy Web Scraping With Python Requests - HTML: Extract and Parse Data

What is web scraping?

Data or web scraping is an automated process of gathering publicly accessible data for marketing, e-commerce, and research purposes. CATPCHAs, IP blocks, and rate limitations are some of the most frequent challenges web scrapers face. Use residential proxies to have a smooth scraping experience without getting caught for being a robot. These proxies come from a residential network, or, in other words, are real device IPs. In turn, any residential proxy traffic to a website looks like a request from an ordinary person.