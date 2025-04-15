Back to blog
Best Web Scraping Services: 2025 Comparison Guide

More and more industries now depend on data to make informed choices, which means having a fast, reliable way to collect structured web data is no longer optional. It’s a core need. In this overview, we’ll examine the top web scraping services of 2025, covering what they provide, their pricing models, the users they serve best, and their unique strengths. Whether you’re growing your data infrastructure or moving on from outdated tools, this guide is here to help you make a smart, well-matched choice.

Lukas Mikelionis

Jul 21, 2025

5 min read

What is a web scraping service?

Web scraping services are platforms that help you automatically collect structured or semi-structured data from websites. Unlike do-it-yourself tools or open-source libraries, these services usually come ready with features like proxy handling, CAPTCHA bypassing, error management, and the ability to load dynamic web content, so you don’t have to build all that from scratch.

Common users include:

  • Developers and data engineers working on automation and integration
  • Product teams in need of competitive or pricing data
  • AI/ML teams sourcing training data
  • Enterprise teams managing compliance and scale

There are two main categories of scraping service providers:

  • Managed web scraping services. Web scraping companies that provide such services offer fully outsourced data delivery, with minimal configuration and maintenance required from the user.
  • Self-service APIs. These kinds of web scraping APIs provide flexible programmatic access for teams with in-house technical capabilities.

How to choose the best web scraping service

Choosing the right service starts with aligning technical requirements with business goals. Key selection criteria include:

  • Data extraction capabilities. Can it extract accurate data? What about its validation process? Can the service handle JavaScript-heavy content, pagination, dynamic DOM elements, and complex selectors?
  • Supported output formats and delivery. The data produced should be in a format that your business can use. Look for JSON, CSV, or XML support, and options for API, webhook, or cloud storage delivery.
  • Interface and accessibility. Consider no-code web scraping or low-code interfaces if non-developers will use the service. However, developers may prefer raw API access or SDKs. Choose according to the technical capabilities of the end user.
  • Scalability and performance. Your scraping solution should grow with you. Make sure it can handle changes in volume without sacrificing speed or accuracy. Check for things like concurrent request limits, average response time, and performance benchmarks.
  • Pricing model. Transparent billing, whether per request, per GB, or monthly, is essential. Free trial access allows for low-risk evaluation. Choose one with a favourable pricing structure based on your business needs.
  • Support and onboarding. Reliable onboarding, documentation, and technical support are non-negotiable in enterprise environments. Don’t just check if support is offered. Consider how fast, helpful, and knowledgeable the team is when you need them most.

Detailed reviews of the best web scraping services

1. Decodo

Decodo delivers high-performance web scraping services through its Core and Advanced plans for Web Scraping API. Designed to manage challenges like proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, and anti-bot protection, Decodo removes the need for complex infrastructure so users can focus directly on data use.

Its emphasis on speed, scalability, and reliability makes it ideal for businesses needing clean, consistent public data from diverse online sources. The top features of this web scraping solution include:

  • Handles complex websites that rely on JavaScript to load content
  • You can automate scraping tasks to run at set intervals, saving manual effort
  • Data is delivered in clean formats like JSON, HTML, or CSV, ready for immediate use
  • The service manages proxy rotation and supports geo-targeting in 195+ locations
  • Comes with built-in scraping templates and anti-bot tools for faster setup

Pros

  • Robust infrastructure built for scalability
  • Low-latency performance with 100% success rate
  • Flexible targeting and rotating IPs

Cons

  • Focused on technical users; not ideal for no-code users

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Decodo’s pricing is designed to fit different needs, with Core and Advanced plans available. You only pay for what you use, thanks to a flexible, usage-based billing model. Decodo is best for developers, data teams, and enterprises requiring custom scraping logic at scale.

Differentiator

All-in-one Web Scraping API bundled with Decodo’s high-performance proxy network.

2. Bright Data

Bright Data delivers scalable web data extraction through scraping tools, custom solutions, and pre-built datasets. Its proxy infrastructure and unblocking features handle CAPTCHAs and site blocks, so users can focus on the data, not the backend.

The focus stays on analyzing high-quality data, and not managing infrastructure. Some of its top features are listed below:

  • Leverages a wide pool of rotating IPs for unblockable, location-specific access
  • Features a no-code tool for quick task setup without programming
  • Provides a compliance dashboard to manage data use and meet audit standards

Pros

  • Suitable for regulated industries
  • Feature-rich platform with extensive integrations

Cons

  • Higher cost than most competitors
  • May be overengineered for small projects

Pricing

Bright Data is designed for enterprise needs. It has flexible plans based on usage or monthly subscriptions. With such advanced tools and enterprise-grade support, the pricing is aimed at high-volume users. It's best suited for enterprises with tight compliance rules and SLA expectations.

Differentiator

Prioritizes robust compliance controls and dependable performance across high-volume tasks.

3. Scrapfly

Scrapfly is a developer-friendly scraping API that takes care of JavaScript, proxies, and bot detection for you. It speeds up data collection and ensures clean output, so your team can focus on what matters, which is using the data. With flexible tools and solid infrastructure, it’s built for teams that want full control without the hassle. Find the top features below.

  • Can scrape websites that use JavaScript, manage user sessions, and target specific countries
  • Allows you to add custom headers and cookies to control how requests are handled
  • Offers detailed logging to help you debug issues and optimize scraping performance

Pros

  • Highly flexible and transparent
  • Competitive pricing for developers

Cons

  • Support for non-technical users is minimal

Pricing

Scrapfly provides scalable pricing options and a generous free plan. It’s designed for developers and startups who prefer hands-on control.

Differentiator

Built around a dev-first experience with detailed control over every request.

4. Apify

Apify is a scalable scraping and automation platform built for flexibility. It works well with both custom scripts and pre-built actors, making it easy to manage a wide range of tasks.

With core features like cloud storage, scheduling, proxy support, and webhooks, it is ideal for teams that need strong, adaptable scraping workflows. Notable features include:

  • A marketplace of pre-built scraping tools you can modify or use right away
  • Full support for complex sites via headless browsers that simulate user interaction
  • Includes built-in cloud storage and scheduling so your data is saved automatically and tasks run on a set timeline

Pros

  • Flexible architecture and community-driven actors
  • Strong no-code and low-code options

Cons

  • Performance varies based on actor quality

Pricing

With a compute unit (CU)-based pricing model, Apify charges according to the resources your tasks use. With a free tier included, it’s easy to start testing or run smaller scraping jobs. The platform works best for small to mid-sized teams that want to use visual tools and also have the option to write custom code.

Differentiator

Merges an automation marketplace with a customizable, developer-friendly framework.

5. ScraperAPI

ScraperAPI makes it easier to get data from websites by handling the hard stuff for you – things like rotating proxies, CAPTCHAs, and JavaScript-heavy pages. You don’t need to set up anything complicated. Just plug into the API and start pulling data. It’s built for developers and small teams that want results without extra tech overhead. Here are ScraperAPI's features:

  • Takes care of IP rotation, JavaScript, and CAPTCHAs, so your scrapes run with fewer errors
  • Lets you pull data from different regions using a global IP network

Pros

  • Simple to connect and use
  • Good value for smaller projects or early testing

Cons

  • Not ideal if you need advanced controls or large-scale scraping

Pricing

ScraperAPI charges a flat monthly rate, so costs are easy to plan for. You can also try it for free before signing up. It works well for solo developers or startups that need fast, reliable access to data without building everything from scratch.

Differentiator

Quick setup and dependable performance without a steep learning curve.

6. Zyte

Zyte offers an AI-powered scraping API that adapts on its own to dynamic and complex websites, and no custom code is required. Its system handles the hard parts in the background, helping speed up extraction, reduce errors, and scale across thousands of sites without a lot of hands-on work. It’s a solid option for teams that want to collect data at scale with minimal effort. Key features include:

  • Manages proxies automatically, helping avoid blocks and IP bans
  • Includes built-in data cleaning, so results are ready to use
  • Supports cloud-based scraping with tools to schedule and monitor tasks

Pros

  • Well-developed managed scraping tools
  • Powerful automation and scheduling features

Cons

  • Can feel a bit complex during initial setup

Pricing

Zyte’s pricing is tiered by product, with billing based on usage. This setup makes it easier to grow as your data needs expand. It’s best suited for enterprise teams that need a full-service pipeline without managing all the technical parts themselves.

Differentiator

Combines proxy handling, scraping logic, and data delivery into one streamlined system.

7. Octoparse

Octoparse is built for users who need to pull data from websites but don’t know how to code, and don’t want to learn. The platform uses a click-based setup, so building a scraper feels more like filling out a form than writing a script. It also handles technical stuff like proxies, CAPTCHA solving, and cloud automation, so you’re not stuck trying to figure all that out. The standout features here are:

  • You can build scrapers just by clicking through steps. No coding and no syntax
  • Comes with proxy support built in, so it helps you avoid getting blocked
  • Tasks run in the cloud and follow whatever schedule you set

Pros

  • Easy to use, even if you’ve never written code
  • Automation works in the background, right from the cloud

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer much flexibility if you’re dealing with tricky or custom scraping jobs

Pricing

Octoparse runs on a subscription model, and there's a free tier too, which is good for smaller jobs or just getting your feet wet. It’s best for business users who want reliable data, but don’t have a dev team on standby.

Differentiator

A scraping tool that skips the code and gives you a full visual setup instead.

8. WebHarvy

WebHarvy is a desktop scraper, plain and simple. You open a site, click on what you want, and it figures out the rest. No scripts and no code. You can pull text, images, emails, and whatever’s on the page. It even handles stuff like pagination or pages that load as you scroll. Below are the top features:

  • It picks up on repeating patterns, so you don’t have to mark every single thing
  • You get a real-time preview while you work, which is helpful before running anything

Pros

  • Super beginner-friendly
  • One-time payment – buy it once, and that’s it

Cons

  • It’s desktop-only. No cloud features or remote control

Pricing

As for pricing, there’s no subscription here. You pay once, install it on your machine, and you're good. It’s a nice pick for solo users or teams that just want to scrape locally and skip anything cloud-based.

Differentiator

It’s not trying to be fancy. It is just a straightforward, offline tool that works without all the extras.

9. Mozenda

Mozenda is built for teams that don’t want to mess with code or infrastructure. You point, click, and the tool does the rest for you. It’s a fully managed data-as-a-service provider, so whether you need data once or regularly, they’ll set it up, run it, and deliver it to you cleaned and ready. No need to worry about what’s happening in the background, as it is all taken care of. The best features are listed below.

  • You can create scraping tasks step by step and schedule them to run automatically
  • Everything runs in the cloud. There is nothing to install or maintain on your side.
  • You get dedicated support, so if something breaks, someone’s there to fix it

Pros

  • Fully managed setup
  • Strong focus on data quality

Cons

  • Not much room for technical customization

Pricing

Pricing isn’t listed upfront. Mozenda gives you a custom quote based on what you need. It’s best for teams that want reliable data without having to build or maintain scrapers. If you’re looking to outsource the entire scraping process, this platform covers it all.

Differentiator

It’s a hands-off solution with real people behind it, support that feels more like a service than just software.

Top web scraping services compared

Provider

Type

No-code support

JS rendering

Free tier

Best for

Decodo

Web Scraping API

No

Yes

Yes

Dev teams and enterprise scale

Bright Data

Managed/API

Yes

Yes

No

Regulated industries

Scrapfly

Developer API

No

Yes

Yes

Flexible, granular control

Apify

No-code + DevTool

Yes

Yes

Yes

Hybrid workflows

ScraperAPI

Lightweight API

No

Yes

Yes

Quick-start scraping

Zyte

Managed/API

Limited

Yes

Limited

Enterprise pipelines

Octoparse

No-code tool

Yes

Partial

Yes

Non-technical business users

WebHarvy

Desktop tool

Yes

No

No

Local, one-time scraping tasks

Mozenda

Managed service

Limited

Yes

No

Research and full-service delivery

Common challenges in web scraping

Scraping the web can seem easy, until it’s not. Once you start doing it at scale or across modern websites, the issues pile up fast. Here are a few that challenge people all the time:

Pages that load after they load

You grab a site’s HTML, only to realize the data isn’t even there yet. Lots of modern sites load content with JavaScript after the page appears. If your scraper doesn’t wait or can’t process scripts, you have a problem. This is where tools that act like a user, such as headless browsers, come in.

CAPTCHAs and blocks

Sites are built to stop bots. You’ll hit CAPTCHAs, get flagged, or just see blank pages. If you’re not rotating sessions, switching user agents, or spoofing fingerprints, you’ll get blocked fast. Most basic scrapers don’t stand a chance.

Too many requests, not enough IPs

If one IP has hundreds of requests, that’s a red flag for any site. Before long, your IP gets throttled or outright banned. To avoid that, pros use rotating proxies, residential, mobile, and ISP.

Messy data

Let’s say you get through all that and still end up with data that’s messy. That is, duplicates, broken formats, or irrelevant data. You’ll need to clean it before it’s useful, and sometimes that’s the hardest part.

Legal gray areas

Scraping isn’t always clear-cut legally. Some sites forbid it in their terms, and others are subject to regional data laws. If you don’t know where the line is, you might cross it without realizing it, and that can come back to bite you.

Post-scraping: Data handling and integration

So, you’ve got the data. Now what? It’s not just about collecting it. The real value kicks in after. What you do next determines whether that data’s actually usable or just a pile of text.

Step 1: Clean it

Most scraped data looks rough. You’ll probably see duplicate rows, inconsistent formats, and maybe missing values. It needs cleaning, reformatting, trimming, and normalizing because you want it in shape before sending it anywhere.

Step 2: Send it somewhere

You’re not going to keep it in a spreadsheet forever. Ideally, your scraping tool sends it somewhere useful, via API, into a cloud bucket, maybe even through a webhook. That delivery piece is often overlooked, but it is super important.

Step 3: Connect it to something

Once it’s cleaned and delivered, it should plug into the tools you already use. It could be a CRM, a dashboard, or an internal system. If it can’t integrate seamlessly, you’ll be stuck doing manual work, which defeats the point.

Conclusion

The best web scraping service in 2025 depends entirely on your team’s technical resources, scale requirements, and data strategy. From developer-first APIs to full-service managed platforms, the market offers a solution for virtually every use case.

Decodo’s a good pick if you want something fast and don’t want to deal with setting up proxies yourself. It’s already handled. But if you’re more into drag-and-drop tools or just don’t have a dev team backing you, Apify or Octoparse might be the easier route. In the end, it depends on how technical your setup is and how much you want to customize things down the line.

What’s the cheapest web scraping service?

For small projects, ScraperAPI and Scrapfly offer free plans and Pay As You Go options.

Which platforms offer managed web scraping services?

Try Decodo, Bright Data, Zyte, or Mozenda. They handle everything for you, including support.

Which web scraping service is the best for beginners?

Octoparse, Decodo, and Apify web scraping tools are ideal for non-developers with their user-friendly interfaces.

Which web scraping service providers are best for large-scale use?

For large-scale and regulated use, Bright Data and Decodo offer the best infrastructure and support.

How much do web scraping services cost?

Pricing varies widely. API services may start at $49/month, while managed services scale into enterprise agreements.

What’s the difference between free web scraping services and paid options?

Free tiers are suitable for evaluation or low-volume projects. Paid tiers provide stability, performance, and support.










What are the alternatives to Bright Data?

Decodo and Zyte are leading alternatives offering strong infrastructure and customization.

How to evaluate web scraping service quality?

Assess based on success rate, latency, support responsiveness, and integration capabilities.

