Best Web Scraping Services: 2025 Comparison Guide

Detailed reviews of the best web scraping services

1. Decodo

Decodo delivers high-performance web scraping services through its Core and Advanced plans for Web Scraping API. Designed to manage challenges like proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, and anti-bot protection, Decodo removes the need for complex infrastructure so users can focus directly on data use.

Its emphasis on speed, scalability, and reliability makes it ideal for businesses needing clean, consistent public data from diverse online sources. The top features of this web scraping solution include:

Handles complex websites that rely on JavaScript to load content

You can automate scraping tasks to run at set intervals, saving manual effort

Data is delivered in clean formats like JSON, HTML, or CSV, ready for immediate use

The service manages proxy rotation and supports geo-targeting in 195+ locations

Comes with built-in scraping templates and anti-bot tools for faster setup

Pros

Robust infrastructure built for scalability

Low-latency performance with 100% success rate

Flexible targeting and rotating IPs

Cons

Focused on technical users; not ideal for no-code users

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Decodo’s pricing is designed to fit different needs, with Core and Advanced plans available. You only pay for what you use, thanks to a flexible, usage-based billing model. Decodo is best for developers, data teams, and enterprises requiring custom scraping logic at scale.

Differentiator

All-in-one Web Scraping API bundled with Decodo’s high-performance proxy network.

2. Bright Data

Bright Data delivers scalable web data extraction through scraping tools, custom solutions, and pre-built datasets. Its proxy infrastructure and unblocking features handle CAPTCHAs and site blocks, so users can focus on the data, not the backend.

The focus stays on analyzing high-quality data, and not managing infrastructure. Some of its top features are listed below:

Leverages a wide pool of rotating IPs for unblockable, location-specific access

Features a no-code tool for quick task setup without programming

Provides a compliance dashboard to manage data use and meet audit standards

Pros

Suitable for regulated industries

Feature-rich platform with extensive integrations

Cons

Higher cost than most competitors

May be overengineered for small projects

Pricing

Bright Data is designed for enterprise needs. It has flexible plans based on usage or monthly subscriptions. With such advanced tools and enterprise-grade support, the pricing is aimed at high-volume users. It's best suited for enterprises with tight compliance rules and SLA expectations.

Differentiator

Prioritizes robust compliance controls and dependable performance across high-volume tasks.

3. Scrapfly

Scrapfly is a developer-friendly scraping API that takes care of JavaScript, proxies, and bot detection for you. It speeds up data collection and ensures clean output, so your team can focus on what matters, which is using the data. With flexible tools and solid infrastructure, it’s built for teams that want full control without the hassle. Find the top features below.

Can scrape websites that use JavaScript, manage user sessions, and target specific countries

Allows you to add custom headers and cookies to control how requests are handled

Offers detailed logging to help you debug issues and optimize scraping performance

Pros

Highly flexible and transparent

Competitive pricing for developers

Cons

Support for non-technical users is minimal

Pricing

Scrapfly provides scalable pricing options and a generous free plan. It’s designed for developers and startups who prefer hands-on control.

Differentiator

Built around a dev-first experience with detailed control over every request.

4. Apify

Apify is a scalable scraping and automation platform built for flexibility. It works well with both custom scripts and pre-built actors, making it easy to manage a wide range of tasks.

With core features like cloud storage, scheduling, proxy support, and webhooks, it is ideal for teams that need strong, adaptable scraping workflows. Notable features include:

A marketplace of pre-built scraping tools you can modify or use right away

Full support for complex sites via headless browsers that simulate user interaction

Includes built-in cloud storage and scheduling so your data is saved automatically and tasks run on a set timeline

Pros

Flexible architecture and community-driven actors

Strong no-code and low-code options

Cons

Performance varies based on actor quality

Pricing

With a compute unit (CU)-based pricing model, Apify charges according to the resources your tasks use. With a free tier included, it’s easy to start testing or run smaller scraping jobs. The platform works best for small to mid-sized teams that want to use visual tools and also have the option to write custom code.

Differentiator

Merges an automation marketplace with a customizable, developer-friendly framework.

5. ScraperAPI

ScraperAPI makes it easier to get data from websites by handling the hard stuff for you – things like rotating proxies, CAPTCHAs, and JavaScript-heavy pages. You don’t need to set up anything complicated. Just plug into the API and start pulling data. It’s built for developers and small teams that want results without extra tech overhead. Here are ScraperAPI's features:

Takes care of IP rotation, JavaScript, and CAPTCHAs, so your scrapes run with fewer errors

Lets you pull data from different regions using a global IP network

Pros

Simple to connect and use

Good value for smaller projects or early testing

Cons

Not ideal if you need advanced controls or large-scale scraping

Pricing

ScraperAPI charges a flat monthly rate, so costs are easy to plan for. You can also try it for free before signing up. It works well for solo developers or startups that need fast, reliable access to data without building everything from scratch.

Differentiator

Quick setup and dependable performance without a steep learning curve.

6. Zyte

Zyte offers an AI-powered scraping API that adapts on its own to dynamic and complex websites, and no custom code is required. Its system handles the hard parts in the background, helping speed up extraction, reduce errors, and scale across thousands of sites without a lot of hands-on work. It’s a solid option for teams that want to collect data at scale with minimal effort. Key features include:

Manages proxies automatically, helping avoid blocks and IP bans

Includes built-in data cleaning, so results are ready to use

Supports cloud-based scraping with tools to schedule and monitor tasks

Pros

Well-developed managed scraping tools

Powerful automation and scheduling features

Cons

Can feel a bit complex during initial setup

Pricing

Zyte’s pricing is tiered by product, with billing based on usage. This setup makes it easier to grow as your data needs expand. It’s best suited for enterprise teams that need a full-service pipeline without managing all the technical parts themselves.

Differentiator

Combines proxy handling, scraping logic, and data delivery into one streamlined system.

7. Octoparse

Octoparse is built for users who need to pull data from websites but don’t know how to code, and don’t want to learn. The platform uses a click-based setup, so building a scraper feels more like filling out a form than writing a script. It also handles technical stuff like proxies, CAPTCHA solving, and cloud automation, so you’re not stuck trying to figure all that out. The standout features here are:

You can build scrapers just by clicking through steps. No coding and no syntax

Comes with proxy support built in, so it helps you avoid getting blocked

Tasks run in the cloud and follow whatever schedule you set

Pros

Easy to use, even if you’ve never written code

Automation works in the background, right from the cloud

Cons

Doesn’t offer much flexibility if you’re dealing with tricky or custom scraping jobs

Pricing

Octoparse runs on a subscription model, and there's a free tier too, which is good for smaller jobs or just getting your feet wet. It’s best for business users who want reliable data, but don’t have a dev team on standby.

Differentiator

A scraping tool that skips the code and gives you a full visual setup instead.

8. WebHarvy

WebHarvy is a desktop scraper, plain and simple. You open a site, click on what you want, and it figures out the rest. No scripts and no code. You can pull text, images, emails, and whatever’s on the page. It even handles stuff like pagination or pages that load as you scroll. Below are the top features:

It picks up on repeating patterns, so you don’t have to mark every single thing

You get a real-time preview while you work, which is helpful before running anything

Pros

Super beginner-friendly

One-time payment – buy it once, and that’s it

Cons

It’s desktop-only. No cloud features or remote control

Pricing

As for pricing, there’s no subscription here. You pay once, install it on your machine, and you're good. It’s a nice pick for solo users or teams that just want to scrape locally and skip anything cloud-based.

Differentiator

It’s not trying to be fancy. It is just a straightforward, offline tool that works without all the extras.

9. Mozenda

Mozenda is built for teams that don’t want to mess with code or infrastructure. You point, click, and the tool does the rest for you. It’s a fully managed data-as-a-service provider, so whether you need data once or regularly, they’ll set it up, run it, and deliver it to you cleaned and ready. No need to worry about what’s happening in the background, as it is all taken care of. The best features are listed below.

You can create scraping tasks step by step and schedule them to run automatically

Everything runs in the cloud. There is nothing to install or maintain on your side.

You get dedicated support, so if something breaks, someone’s there to fix it

Pros

Fully managed setup

Strong focus on data quality

Cons

Not much room for technical customization

Pricing

Pricing isn’t listed upfront. Mozenda gives you a custom quote based on what you need. It’s best for teams that want reliable data without having to build or maintain scrapers. If you’re looking to outsource the entire scraping process, this platform covers it all.

Differentiator

It’s a hands-off solution with real people behind it, support that feels more like a service than just software.

Top web scraping services compared