Payments Can Be A Piece of Cake – Let Us Present Wallet!
We know, we know! Dealing with payment processes for proxy subscriptions can be a real pain in the neck. Banks’ limitations for recurring payments, constant changes in laws and regulations, inability to manage your money matters, invalid payment methods… Many problems that would be so dope to avoid, right?
You know us – we’re obsessed with our customers and making their proxy experience as enjoyable as a piece of delicious chocolate cake. We've been workin’ on it for some time, and we’ve finally created a perf solution to make your purchase process effortless. What do we mean by that? Well, we’re hyper mega super ultra extra excited to announce our new tool called… Wallet!
What is a Wallet?
Wallet is Decodo’s e-wallet. It’s a free digital tool that securely stores money and allows you to manage payments with no fuss. You can use Wallet for any Decodo’s product you wanna purchase; also, keep in mind that one credit equals one dollar.
Wallet works well with:
- One-time payments. Add virtual currency by paying with money from your bank account and purchase a product of your choice.
- Recurring subscriptions. Add virtual currency by paying with money from your bank account, and Decodo will deduct credits from your Smart Wallet when the recurring payment has to be applied.
Who is Wallet for?
Decodo’s e-wallet is an epic choice for exploring newbies. If you’re a starter that isn't satisfied with a product you’ve just paid for from your Wallet, Decodo can return the credits to your account (terms apply, of course). It means you’ll be able to give a shot for another product, and in this way, you’ll explore different possible solutions for your specific situation. Sounds like a smart way to find your one and only, huh?
On the other hand, if you’re a pro-level user, a business, or a project manager, Wallet can make your recurring payments as easy as ABC. Put an extra amount of money in your account, and forget about the payments for some time!
What are the benefits of Wallet?
Not trynna flex, but ya know… our Wallet really has some epic things to offer:
Efficient management
Deducting money from your bank account can be pretty stressful, as you have to keep an eye on a particular balance being in your bank account on a specific day of the month. If you add credits to your account, we can help take care of your payments there; you only need to use the dashboard to manage your Wallet.
No restrictions or limitations
Not gonna lie, some restrictions can disturb your proxy journey. F’rinstance, banks’ limitations for recurring payments' deductions may result in you not being able to pay for recurring subscriptions. With Wallet and its credits, there are no restrictions, so you can enjoy your proxies to the max.
On a final note
Wallet allows payments to be compared to a child’s play; moreover, it offers handy perks, such as additional payment methods, refundable credits, less restrictions, etc. To enjoy it, sign up to your dashboard and press on ‘Wallet’ in the top right corner. If you face any problems, don’t sweat – our support team is more than ready to help 24/7.
Oh, and almost forgot. It’s only a primary version of the product, so keep up with our news – more features and benefits are about to come!
About the author
James Keenan
Senior content writer
The automation and anonymity evangelist at Decodo. He believes in data freedom and everyone’s right to become a self-starter. James is here to share knowledge and help you succeed with residential proxies.
