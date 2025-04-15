Payments Can Be A Piece of Cake – Let Us Present Wallet!

We know, we know! Dealing with payment processes for proxy subscriptions can be a real pain in the neck. Banks’ limitations for recurring payments, constant changes in laws and regulations, inability to manage your money matters, invalid payment methods… Many problems that would be so dope to avoid, right?

You know us – we’re obsessed with our customers and making their proxy experience as enjoyable as a piece of delicious chocolate cake. We've been workin’ on it for some time, and we’ve finally created a perf solution to make your purchase process effortless. What do we mean by that? Well, we’re hyper mega super ultra extra excited to announce our new tool called… Wallet!