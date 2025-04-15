How to POST a File With cURL?

How to securely upload files while considering potential security risks?

When uploading files, ensure that the endpoint is secured (preferably using HTTPS) to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks. You should also be cautious with the file paths and names you include in your cURL commands to avoid exposing sensitive information or accidentally uploading unintended files.

How to send images?

Uploading images is a frequent requirement in web development, especially for applications that allow UGC, such as profile pictures, galleries, or document scans. cURL provides a straightforward way to upload images to a server via POST requests, utilizing the same multipart/form-data content type used for uploading any file. This section expands on the specifics of sending image data, including handling different image formats and optimizing the upload process.

How to perform a basic image upload?

To upload an image using cURL, use the -F option, similar to how you would upload any other file. This method supports various image formats, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, and others, depending on the server's configuration: