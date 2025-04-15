Sending HTTP headers with cURL

These headers provide the server with essential context, such as what kind of content to expect (Content-Type) and how to authenticate the request (Authorization).

What are default cURL headers?

By default, cURL does not include any special headers in its HTTP requests besides those automatically set by the HTTP protocol. The most common default headers that cURL might send are:

User-Agent. cURL sends a User-Agent header that identifies the client software, usually in the form of "curl/" followed by the version number (e.g., "curl/7.69.0");

Host. This header specifies the domain name of the server you're trying to reach. It's automatically set based on the URL provided in the request;

Accept. By default, cURL sends "Accept: */*", indicating that the client is willing to accept any response.

These default headers provide basic information that helps the server understand and process the request. They can be overridden or supplemented with additional headers using various header options with cURL.

How to send custom headers with cURL?

To add a custom header to a cURL request, use the -H or --header flag followed by the header name and value: