How to Download Files With cURL?

Handling redirects in cURL

Redirects are a standard mechanism on the web, instructing clients to fetch a resource from a different URL than the one initially requested. When saving a remote file using cURL, handling redirects ensures that your application can follow the server’s response just as a web browser would.

How to automatically follow redirects?

By default, cURL doesn’t follow redirect responses (like 301 Moved Permanently or 302 Found). To enable automatic following of redirects, use the -L or --location flag: