Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) Publishes a Q&A with Decodo CEO Vytautas Savickas

EWDCI Q&A with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas

The EWDCI encourages dialogue and improves digital peace of mind for consumers and companies. It plays a significant role in defining positive and beneficial uses of the essential abilities and potential of data collection and aggregation at scale.

Last year, Decodo received the EWDCI Certified designation, demonstrating our commitment to legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility when collecting public web data while pushing forward the industry’s best practices and accountability.

As we take great pride in contributing to this ongoing journey, we recently caught up with the EWDCI to discuss relevant subjects, such as the depths of web scraping, innovative use cases, and more.