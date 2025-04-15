Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) Publishes a Q&A with Decodo CEO Vytautas Savickas
Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), an international consortium of web data aggregation business leaders whose co-founder is Decodo, has recently published an insightful Q&A session with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas.
Dominykas Niaura
Jun 19, 2024
EWDCI Q&A with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas
The EWDCI encourages dialogue and improves digital peace of mind for consumers and companies. It plays a significant role in defining positive and beneficial uses of the essential abilities and potential of data collection and aggregation at scale.
Last year, Decodo received the EWDCI Certified designation, demonstrating our commitment to legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility when collecting public web data while pushing forward the industry’s best practices and accountability.
As we take great pride in contributing to this ongoing journey, we recently caught up with the EWDCI to discuss relevant subjects, such as the depths of web scraping, innovative use cases, and more.
“With the growing attention to artificial intelligence, we continue to explore the capabilities of implementing those technologies into our solutions to make our web scraping product line even better. Internally, we are working on AI chatbots to enhance our personalized customer experience,” says Vytautas Savickas.
For more insights on artificial intelligence, government policies and other topics, we invite you to read the full article on the EWDCI website.
Dominykas Niaura
Technical Copywriter
Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.
