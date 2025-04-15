A rotating proxy – the real IP address scrambler

An IP 'scrambler' is an imprecise word because an IP address cannot really be scrambled. On the Internet, every connection request must show the last IP address it comes from. But if you’re using a proxy, your request runs through the proxy server first, and only then connects to the website. In this way, your IP address will change and you, my friend, will be effectively using an IP address scrambler! Well, only if you’ll change your proxy with every connection request.

To change IP addresses easily, you need a massive proxy list and a rotating proxy network. A rotating proxy is a proxy server that assigns a new IP from the proxy pool for each of your connections.

Next, you have to choose the type of proxies you will use. There are several types of proxies that you can choose from depending on your needs. We have a helpful blog post about the differences between datacenter and residential proxies, so we won’t go into it here. In this article, we will be talking about rotating residential proxies because they look like IPs of real devices and don’t reveal your true IP.