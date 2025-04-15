Back to blog
This Is as Close as You Will Ever Get to an IP Scrambler

Are you looking for an IP scrambler? Something that could change or hide your IP address for every connection, provide security and anonymity? Congrats, because you’ve found it – the best rotating proxy network. Read on to discover how it can help you scramble your IP address and hide or spoof your true IP.

James Keenan

May 28, 2021

3 min read

hide your IP address for every connection

A rotating proxy – the real IP address scrambler

An IP 'scrambler' is an imprecise word because an IP address cannot really be scrambled. On the Internet, every connection request must show the last IP address it comes from. But if you’re using a proxy, your request runs through the proxy server first, and only then connects to the website. In this way, your IP address will change and you, my friend, will be effectively using an IP address scrambler! Well, only if you’ll change your proxy with every connection request.

To change IP addresses easily, you need a massive proxy list and a rotating proxy network. A rotating proxy is a proxy server that assigns a new IP from the proxy pool for each of your connections.

Next, you have to choose the type of proxies you will use. There are several types of proxies that you can choose from depending on your needs. We have a helpful blog post about the differences between datacenter and residential proxies, so we won’t go into it here. In this article, we will be talking about rotating residential proxies because they look like IPs of real devices and don’t reveal your true IP.

Scramble IP address to scrape effectively

If you’ve run a scraper script, you know how vulnerable you can be to IP blocks or cloaking. Don’t want to boast, but the massive proxy pool of rotating 55M+ residential IPs and the ability to target locations is exactly what can put your scraping into gear. When a scraper connects through thousands of unique proxies, it simply scrambles IP addresses. 

A rotating proxy network can scramble an IP address so well that it improves the scraping speed. With unlimited threads (each with its own unique IP), there’s no delay, so you can scrape your competitors a dozen times faster.

Don’t fall for free proxies

Again, there’s no reliable way to hide your IP address without a proxy. With our residential proxies, you’ll have access to over 40M proxy pool and will appear like a regular visitor to any website. All you need to do is connect to the backconnect proxy node, which will act as an IP address hider.

We strongly recommend steering clear of free proxies for several reasons. For starters, they are likely to contain malware and harvest or steal your data. Moreover, such proxies are notoriously inefficient and slow. 

Also, since free proxies are often abused by people on the internet, they are easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, you will be unable to do most of the things you want with them. Please don’t bother with any free IP address hider for your own good. It won’t ensure your anonymity.

To summarize

Security is a top priority on the internet for everyone. Especially so for people who want to go incognito to gather data, access geo-restricted content, grow social media accounts, etc. Although it’s tempting to go for a free solution, in the end, it could cost more than you thought you were saving. Not to be a scaremonger, but the damage could even be priceless!

A reputable proxy provider is the only safe way to have your IP changed with each connection. It’s not an empty brag when we say that Decodo had over 99% uptime in the last year. You can use our rotating proxy network to access over 40 million IP addresses at any time of the day. Choose your plan here!

