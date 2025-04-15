Why UK Users Are Replacing VPNs with Proxies

Educational content and user awareness

“More organizations in the UK are investing time in understanding the tools that power secure and efficient online operations. Most companies test out different solutions, providers, and do their research on proxies and VPNs, and they’re also making more informed, strategic choices.” – Gabriele Verbickaitė, Product Marketing Manager at Decodo.

This rising level of awareness is reshaping expectations. UK businesses aren’t just adopting such tools for compliance or convenience, they’re demanding infrastructure that aligns with operational goals, scalability, and long-term resilience to any potential changes the industry can throw at them.

As more IT leaders, data engineers, and digital marketing teams engage with industry resources and technical content, the bar for what qualifies as an effective solution is rising. This feedback loop is positioning the UK as one of the most advanced and discerning markets for enterprise-grade proxy technology.

UK businesses adopting proxies

UK companies are increasingly integrating proxies into their digital operations. This shift is especially noticeable in data-driven sectors like eCommerce, finance, digital marketing, fintech, and cybersecurity, where real-time access to external data is critical. Businesses report using proxies to support activities such as market research, competitor price tracking, localized ad verification, and even SEO monitoring across multiple regions.

Rather than relying solely on traditional privacy solutions, like VPNs, companies are investing in more sophisticated proxy solutions, including residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies, to gain better stability, location accuracy, and higher success rates when accessing geo-restricted or bot-protected publicly available data and websites.

“UK businesses are quickly adopting proxy services, moving beyond simple VPNs to more advanced setups that offer greater control over their online activity. It’s no longer just about staying private – performance and reliability are now just as important.” – Vaidotas Juknys, Head of Commerce at Decodo.

This trend reflects a growing awareness of the strategic value proxies offer beyond anonymity. As online competition intensifies and government officials try to introduce new restrictions, proxies have become essential infrastructure for digital intelligence and automation.

Bottom line

The increase in UK proxy adoption represents more than a temporary trend. It signals that businesses are making calculated decisions in response to mounting uncertainty about the future of VPN services in the United Kingdom.

As government discussions continue around potential restrictions or outright bans on VPN usage, UK companies are proactively migrating to proxy services to safeguard their online operations. The 65% surge in proxy adoption and 88% growth of proxy traffic usage from UK users demonstrates that small, growing, or even enterprise-level businesses aren't waiting to see what regulatory changes might come, they're acting now to ensure uninterrupted access to their online services.