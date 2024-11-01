Search engines adjust results to the searcher's location, so SEO data needs an Albanian starting point. Decodo's residential IPs come from home connections in Albania, and every query you send reads as domestic.

Albania residential proxies

They answer in under 0.5s on average and complete 99.92% of requests. Suited to SERP tracking, local competitor research, and price comparison.

Local prices, local results

Classifieds like MerrJep.al list items in lek and euros, and an Albanian IP brings back the same listings residents see.