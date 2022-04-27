Idealista Scraper API – Property Listings, Prices and Comparables

The Idealista Scraper API accepts a property search query or listing URL and returns structured real estate data, listings, prices, agent details, and comparables via a single request. Part of Decodo's Web Scraping API.

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What is the Idealista scraper API?

What does the Idealista scraper API do?

The Idealista scraper API accepts a property search query, listing URL, or location identifier, and returns structured real estate data in a single request, including listings, prices, property attributes, agent details, and comparable properties. No browser automation, proxy configuration, or CAPTCHA handling required.

How does the Idealista scraper API work?

  1. Enter a target URL or select a ready-made scraping template, then click Send request.
  2. Adjust your parameters – geo-location, device type, JavaScript rendering, and output.
  3. The API processes the request across Decodo's infrastructure, bypassing CAPTCHAs and IP blocks, and returns structured data in your chosen format – HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
  4. Pay only for successful results. Failed or blocked requests are never charged.

What data can you get from Idealista?

The Idealista Scraper API returns the following data points for any search result or listing page across Spain, Italy, and Portugal:

  • Property type, listing status (sale or rental), and listing ID
  • Sale price or monthly rental price, and price per m²
  • Total size (m²), number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and floor level
  • Property condition, year of construction, and energy efficiency rating
  • Key amenities (terrace, garage, pool, elevator, storage room)
  • Full address, neighborhood, district, and GPS coordinates
  • Average price per m² by zone and comparable listings nearby
  • Agency name, contact details, and active listing count in the area

Decodo Idealista scraper

Raw Python + proxies

ScrapingBee or Oxylabs

Input type

Search query, listing URL, location filter

URL only

URL only

Setup

Single API call

Build and maintain scraper

API key + additional parser config

JS rendering

Automatic, included

Manual

Charged separately

Output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown

Custom

HTML or custom parser

AI-ready Markdown

Yes, direct LLM ingestion

No

No

Anti-detection

Built-in

Manual

Included

Pricing model

Pay per successful result

Proxy + infra cost

Subscription or per result

Integrations

n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw

None

Limited

Trial

Free plan available

None

Free credits only

What makes the Idealista scraper API different?

Flexible output

Choose the format that fits your pipeline – JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG, or AI-ready Markdown.

99.99% uptime

Pay only for successfully delivered results, failed requests are never charged.

JavaScript rendering

Full JavaScript execution on every request returns the same data a real browser would see on Idealista.

Advanced geo-targeting

Geo-targeted routing across all three Idealista markets in a single integration.

n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw

Plug in our Web Scraping API to your workflows with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw integrations.

Sync and async modes

Real-time results for live queries or queued batch delivery for large-scale collection.

Comparables in every request

Extract comparable property listings by location, size, and price bracket alongside any listing query.

24/7 technical support

Live chat and dedicated support available around the clock via the dashboard.

What are the use cases for the Idealista scraper API?

How do I monitor property prices and market trends across Idealista?

Track sale and rental price movements by neighborhood, municipality, or property type across Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Schedule daily or weekly scrapes against specific search queries or location filters to feed a pricing dashboard, detect market shifts, or generate automated alerts when the price per m² drops below a threshold.

How do I extract comparable property data for valuations?

Pull comparable listings, matched by location, size bracket, property type, and condition, alongside any target property. Valuation firms, mortgage lenders, and prop-tech platforms use comparable data to automate AVM (automated valuation model) inputs without manual research.

How do I build a real estate investment analysis pipeline?

Scrape sale prices and rental prices for the same location, calculate gross rental yield, and cross-reference against days-on-market and listing count trends. Feed structured data in JSON or Markdown directly into a financial model or AI pipeline for investment scoring across hundreds of neighborhoods simultaneously.

How do I collect Idealista data for AI and machine learning models?

Collect large volumes of structured listing data – descriptions, attributes, prices, and location signals – across all three Idealista markets to train property price prediction models, natural language understanding systems, or recommendation engines. Deliver in Markdown format for direct LLM ingestion.

How do I track competitor agency listings and market share on Idealista?

Monitor specific agency profiles or agent-level listing counts by area over time. Identify which agencies are gaining or losing inventory in target markets, track average days-on-market per agency, and benchmark listing quality signals.

Which Idealista data types can you extract with this API?

The Idealista scraper API handles four primary data types across all Idealista markets, all returned with a 99.99% success rate.

Idealista search results

Retrieve ranked property listings – title, price, size, location, and listing URL for each result matching a query or location filter.

Individual property listings

Extract full listing details – description, all attributes, photos, energy rating, agent contact, and listing metadata.

Comparable properties

Surface matching properties by location, size, and price bracket, alongside a target listing used for valuations and AVM inputs.

Agency data

Collect agency name, listing count, active listings in the area, and profile URL used for competitive intelligence and lead generation.

How does Decodo's Idealista scraper API work in practice?

Test the API right here by entering any URL, configuring parameters, and seeing results instantly.

Target template

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

How do you get started with the Idealista Scraper API?

How do I integrate via API?

Use the code examples above to connect directly. Paste your Base64-encoded credentials into the authorization header, set your target to idealista_search or idealista_listing, specify your country parameter (es for Spain, it for Italy, pt for Portugal), and send a POST request to the v2/scrape endpoint.

Every parameter you need – pagination, filters, output format is covered in the full reference docs.

Read documentation

How do I try the IdealistasScraper API for free?

You can get started with a free plan of up to 2K requests. Here’s how to activate it:

  1. Create your Decodo account.
  2. Head to the Scraping tab and choose Pricing.
  3. In the pricing page, you’ll find a range of subscriptions. You can choose one based on your use case or select a Free plan.
  4. Then, click Start for free, and the free plan will activate within seconds.
  5. Once activated, you’ll be able to copy your credentials or start scraping straight in the dashboard.

Start free plan

How is the Idealista scraper API priced?

The Idealista scraper API uses a flexible, usage-based pricing model that lets you control both cost and capability at the request level, so you never overpay for scraping power you don't need. You only pay for successfully delivered results, failed requests are never charged. All prices are shown per 1K requests, billed monthly, excluding VAT.

You can start with a free plan, which gives you up to 2K requests, no credit card required.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

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Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

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Idealista scraping guides and resources

Most recent

NEW
PARSING

Jsoup Parsing HTML: A Complete Java Tutorial

Parsing HTML with jsoup is often the easiest way to extract structured data in Java when a page has no API. It handles imperfect markup, supports CSS selectors, and keeps things lightweight. This guide covers loading HTML, selecting elements, extracting data, and modifying markup – plus what to do when static parsing isn't enough.

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Apr 30, 2026

15 min read

Most popular

DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Real Estate Data Scraping: Ultimate Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Dec 10, 2025

8 min read

DATA COLLECTION

Unlock Market Insights: How Web Scraping Transforms Modern Market Research

Lukas Mikelionis

Last updated: Sep 29, 2025

7 min read

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
AI

AI Training Data: Definition, Sources & Best Practices

Mykolas Juodis

Last updated: May 30, 2025

6 min read

Alternative data scraping
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
DATA COLLECTION

How Can Businesses Benefit from Alternative Data Collection?

James Keenan

Last updated: Apr 27, 2022

10 min read

AI
DATA COLLECTION

End-to-End AI Workflows with LangChain and Web Scraping API

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Oct 22, 2025

11 min read

PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Automate Web Scraping Tasks: Schedule Your Data Collection with Python, Cron, and Cloud Tools

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Apr 01, 2026

12 min read

Frequently asked questions

How do I start using the Idealista scraper without a credit card?

Sign up at the Decodo dashboard and activate the Web Scraping API free plan. No payment details required. The free plan gives you full API access with up to 2K requests and 24/7 support.

How do I cancel my subscription if it's not right for me?

Cancel at any time from your dashboard account settings. No minimum contract length, no cancellation fee. If you cancel within the first 14 days of a paid plan, a money-back option is available – see the billing FAQs for refund terms.

How do I scrape Idealista listings across Spain, Italy, and Portugal?

Set the country parameter in your request to es for Spain, it for Italy, or pt for Portugal. Each country returns results from the respective Idealista market. Use asynchronous mode to queue multi-country requests in bulk. See large-scale data collection for scaling patterns.

How do I get structured JSON output from Idealista listings?

Set "parse": true in your request payload. This returns structured JSON with named fields for each data point rather than raw HTML. For AI pipeline use, set the output format to Markdown for direct LLM ingestion. For automatic HTML-to-structured conversion, you can leverage our free AI Parser.

Is it permitted to scrape publicly available data from Idealista?

Decodo's infrastructure collects only publicly accessible data – the same information visible to any browser visiting the site without logging in. Businesses should review Idealista's terms of service for their specific use case. For a general overview of web scraping legality, read our guides is web scraping legal and how to check if a website allows scraping.

How do I extract comparable property data alongside a listing?

Include comparable property extraction in your request parameters. The API returns matching properties by location, size bracket, and property type alongside the target listing result. Explore large-scale data collection options for bulk comparable extraction across multiple listings.

How does Decodo handle anti-bot measures on Idealista?

Decodo's infrastructure handles JavaScript rendering, request fingerprinting, and geo-targeted IP routing for all three Idealista markets automatically. You send the query – Decodo manages the connection layer. You pay only for successfully returned results. For background on how anti-scraping systems work, see anti-scraping explained.

How do I connect the Idealista Scraper API to n8n or LangChain?

Decodo has pre-built integrations for n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw. For a comparison of automation tools, see OpenClaw vs n8n. The MCP Server is also available for AI agent workflows.

Start Extracting Idealista Property Data Today

Collect real-time listings, prices, comparables, and agent data across Spain, Italy, and Portugal, no proxy setup, no anti-detection logic, no infrastructure overhead.

Start scraping for free

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