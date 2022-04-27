Idealista Scraper API – Property Listings, Prices and Comparables
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100+
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200
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What is the Idealista scraper API?
What does the Idealista scraper API do?
The Idealista scraper API accepts a property search query, listing URL, or location identifier, and returns structured real estate data in a single request, including listings, prices, property attributes, agent details, and comparable properties. No browser automation, proxy configuration, or CAPTCHA handling required.
How does the Idealista scraper API work?
- Enter a target URL or select a ready-made scraping template, then click Send request.
- Adjust your parameters – geo-location, device type, JavaScript rendering, and output.
- The API processes the request across Decodo's infrastructure, bypassing CAPTCHAs and IP blocks, and returns structured data in your chosen format – HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
- Pay only for successful results. Failed or blocked requests are never charged.
What data can you get from Idealista?
The Idealista Scraper API returns the following data points for any search result or listing page across Spain, Italy, and Portugal:
- Property type, listing status (sale or rental), and listing ID
- Sale price or monthly rental price, and price per m²
- Total size (m²), number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and floor level
- Property condition, year of construction, and energy efficiency rating
- Key amenities (terrace, garage, pool, elevator, storage room)
- Full address, neighborhood, district, and GPS coordinates
- Average price per m² by zone and comparable listings nearby
- Agency name, contact details, and active listing count in the area
Decodo Idealista scraper
Raw Python + proxies
ScrapingBee or Oxylabs
Input type
Search query, listing URL, location filter
URL only
URL only
Setup
Single API call
Build and maintain scraper
API key + additional parser config
JS rendering
Automatic, included
Manual
Charged separately
Output formats
HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown
Custom
HTML or custom parser
AI-ready Markdown
Yes, direct LLM ingestion
No
No
Anti-detection
Built-in
Manual
Included
Pricing model
Pay per successful result
Proxy + infra cost
Subscription or per result
Integrations
n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw
None
Limited
Trial
Free plan available
None
Free credits only
What makes the Idealista scraper API different?
Flexible output
Choose the format that fits your pipeline – JSON, HTML, CSV, XHR, PNG, or AI-ready Markdown.
99.99% uptime
Pay only for successfully delivered results, failed requests are never charged.
JavaScript rendering
Full JavaScript execution on every request returns the same data a real browser would see on Idealista.
Advanced geo-targeting
Geo-targeted routing across all three Idealista markets in a single integration.
Sync and async modes
Real-time results for live queries or queued batch delivery for large-scale collection.
Comparables in every request
Extract comparable property listings by location, size, and price bracket alongside any listing query.
24/7 technical support
Live chat and dedicated support available around the clock via the dashboard.
What are the use cases for the Idealista scraper API?
How do I monitor property prices and market trends across Idealista?
Track sale and rental price movements by neighborhood, municipality, or property type across Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Schedule daily or weekly scrapes against specific search queries or location filters to feed a pricing dashboard, detect market shifts, or generate automated alerts when the price per m² drops below a threshold.
How do I extract comparable property data for valuations?
Pull comparable listings, matched by location, size bracket, property type, and condition, alongside any target property. Valuation firms, mortgage lenders, and prop-tech platforms use comparable data to automate AVM (automated valuation model) inputs without manual research.
How do I build a real estate investment analysis pipeline?
Scrape sale prices and rental prices for the same location, calculate gross rental yield, and cross-reference against days-on-market and listing count trends. Feed structured data in JSON or Markdown directly into a financial model or AI pipeline for investment scoring across hundreds of neighborhoods simultaneously.
How do I collect Idealista data for AI and machine learning models?
Collect large volumes of structured listing data – descriptions, attributes, prices, and location signals – across all three Idealista markets to train property price prediction models, natural language understanding systems, or recommendation engines. Deliver in Markdown format for direct LLM ingestion.
How do I track competitor agency listings and market share on Idealista?
Monitor specific agency profiles or agent-level listing counts by area over time. Identify which agencies are gaining or losing inventory in target markets, track average days-on-market per agency, and benchmark listing quality signals.
Which Idealista data types can you extract with this API?
The Idealista scraper API handles four primary data types across all Idealista markets, all returned with a 99.99% success rate.
Idealista search results
Retrieve ranked property listings – title, price, size, location, and listing URL for each result matching a query or location filter.
Individual property listings
Extract full listing details – description, all attributes, photos, energy rating, agent contact, and listing metadata.
Comparable properties
Surface matching properties by location, size, and price bracket, alongside a target listing used for valuations and AVM inputs.
Agency data
Collect agency name, listing count, active listings in the area, and profile URL used for competitive intelligence and lead generation.
How does Decodo's Idealista scraper API work in practice?
Test the API right here by entering any URL, configuring parameters, and seeing results instantly.
How do you get started with the Idealista Scraper API?
How do I integrate via API?
Use the code examples above to connect directly. Paste your Base64-encoded credentials into the authorization header, set your target to idealista_search or idealista_listing, specify your country parameter (es for Spain, it for Italy, pt for Portugal), and send a POST request to the v2/scrape endpoint.
Every parameter you need – pagination, filters, output format is covered in the full reference docs.Read documentation
How do I try the IdealistasScraper API for free?
You can get started with a free plan of up to 2K requests. Here’s how to activate it:
- Create your Decodo account.
- Head to the Scraping tab and choose Pricing.
- In the pricing page, you’ll find a range of subscriptions. You can choose one based on your use case or select a Free plan.
- Then, click Start for free, and the free plan will activate within seconds.
- Once activated, you’ll be able to copy your credentials or start scraping straight in the dashboard.
Start free plan
How is the Idealista scraper API priced?
The Idealista scraper API uses a flexible, usage-based pricing model that lets you control both cost and capability at the request level, so you never overpay for scraping power you don't need. You only pay for successfully delivered results, failed requests are never charged. All prices are shown per 1K requests, billed monthly, excluding VAT.
You can start with a free plan, which gives you up to 2K requests, no credit card required.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
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Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Best Usability 2025
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Best User Adoption 2025
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Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Idealista scraping guides and resources
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How to Automate Web Scraping Tasks: Schedule Your Data Collection with Python, Cron, and Cloud Tools
Web scraping becomes truly valuable when it is automated. It allows you to track competitor prices, monitor job listings, and continuously feed fresh data into AI pipelines. But while building a scraper that works can be exciting, real-world use cases require repeatedly and reliably collecting data at scale, which makes manual or one-off scraping ineffective.
Scheduling enables this by ensuring consistent execution, reducing errors, and creating reliable data pipelines. In this guide, you will learn how to automate scraping using 3 approaches: in-script scheduling with Python libraries, system-level tools like cron or Task Scheduler, and cloud-based solutions such as GitHub Actions.
Frequently asked questions
How do I start using the Idealista scraper without a credit card?
Sign up at the Decodo dashboard and activate the Web Scraping API free plan. No payment details required. The free plan gives you full API access with up to 2K requests and 24/7 support.
How do I cancel my subscription if it's not right for me?
Cancel at any time from your dashboard account settings. No minimum contract length, no cancellation fee. If you cancel within the first 14 days of a paid plan, a money-back option is available – see the billing FAQs for refund terms.
How do I scrape Idealista listings across Spain, Italy, and Portugal?
Set the country parameter in your request to es for Spain, it for Italy, or pt for Portugal. Each country returns results from the respective Idealista market. Use asynchronous mode to queue multi-country requests in bulk. See large-scale data collection for scaling patterns.
How do I get structured JSON output from Idealista listings?
Set "parse": true in your request payload. This returns structured JSON with named fields for each data point rather than raw HTML. For AI pipeline use, set the output format to Markdown for direct LLM ingestion. For automatic HTML-to-structured conversion, you can leverage our free AI Parser.
Is it permitted to scrape publicly available data from Idealista?
Decodo's infrastructure collects only publicly accessible data – the same information visible to any browser visiting the site without logging in. Businesses should review Idealista's terms of service for their specific use case. For a general overview of web scraping legality, read our guides is web scraping legal and how to check if a website allows scraping.
How do I extract comparable property data alongside a listing?
Include comparable property extraction in your request parameters. The API returns matching properties by location, size bracket, and property type alongside the target listing result. Explore large-scale data collection options for bulk comparable extraction across multiple listings.
How does Decodo handle anti-bot measures on Idealista?
Decodo's infrastructure handles JavaScript rendering, request fingerprinting, and geo-targeted IP routing for all three Idealista markets automatically. You send the query – Decodo manages the connection layer. You pay only for successfully returned results. For background on how anti-scraping systems work, see anti-scraping explained.
How do I connect the Idealista Scraper API to n8n or LangChain?
Decodo has pre-built integrations for n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw. For a comparison of automation tools, see OpenClaw vs n8n. The MCP Server is also available for AI agent workflows.
Start Extracting Idealista Property Data Today
Collect real-time listings, prices, comparables, and agent data across Spain, Italy, and Portugal, no proxy setup, no anti-detection logic, no infrastructure overhead.
14-day money-back option