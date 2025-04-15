SHEIN Scraper API

Extract SHEIN’s prices, product details, reviews, and stock availability in real time without getting stuck on CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or geo-restrictions. Get data in HTML with a single API request, powered by our 125M+ proxy pool.


*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Start scraping for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

0

CAPTCHAs

100%

success rate

195+

locations

Task

scheduling

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of the SHEIN scraping game

Extract data from SHEIN

Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect fashion eCommerce data from SHEIN.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract:


  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Product images
  • Product ratings and reviews
  • Category and brand information
  • Available sizes and colors

Try SHEIN API for free

What is a SHEIN scraper?

A SHEIN scraper is a tool that extracts data from the SHEIN fashion eCommerce website. With our SHEIN scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.


Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:


  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • Vast country-level targeting options
  • CAPTCHA handling

Get SHEIN scraper

How does SHEIN API work?

The SHEIN scraper API simulates real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems and extract accurate data from the website. Our dashboard offers a simple setup process, a convenient scraper interface, and code examples, so even non-developers can start collecting data quickly. Users can fully customize their workflows, manage API settings, and get data in HTML format.

Scrape SHEIN with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our SHEIN scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

Documentation GitHub
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://www.SHEIN.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Collect data effortlessly with SHEIN API

Scrape SHEIN seamlessly using our powerful API. With built-in proxies and browser fingerprints, avoid CAPTCHAs and blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.

Accurate results

Receive real-time HTML data immediately after submitting your SHEIN scraping request.

100% success

Pay only for successful results – no risk, no wasted calls.

Real-time or on-demand results

Get data instantly or set up automated extractions for later – your preferences come first.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use integrated browser fingerprints to dodge detection and scrape without disruption.

Easy integration

Get started with the SHEIN scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.

Proxy integration

Bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs with access to 125M+ IPs.

API Playground

Experiment with your SHEIN scraping requests in our interactive playground.

Free trial

Make a confident decision with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Start 7-day free trial

The most popular SHEIN scraper use cases

Price monitoring & discount tracking

Track real-time product prices, sales, and promotions to benchmark SHEIN against other fashion retailers or optimize your pricing strategy.

Trend discovery & product research

Identify trending styles, top sellers, and new arrivals to guide your buying, inventory, or dropshipping decisions.

Review aggregation & sentiment analysis

Scrape customer reviews to understand user sentiment, detect quality issues, and uncover improvement opportunities.

Product content extraction

Collect product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content analysis or use in competitive research.

Fashion market intelligence

Analyze category growth, seasonal trends, and collection frequency to stay ahead in the fast fashion industry.

Dropshipping & reseller tools

Optimize your dropshipping store or automation tool with structured SHEIN data like stock status, product variants, and pricing.

Start 7-day free trial

Find the right SHEIN data scraping solution for your use case

Explore our SHEIN scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.

Core

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

From $0.1/1k req
From $1.2/1k req

Explore our pricing plans for any SHEIN scraping demand

Collect real-time data from any SHEIN page and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Finance

Google Finance is one of the most comprehensive financial data platforms, offering real-time stock prices, market analytics, and company insights. Scraping Google Finance provides access to valuable data streams that can transform your analysis capabilities. In this guide, we'll walk through building a robust Google Finance scraper using Python, handling anti-bot measures, and implementing best practices for reliable data extraction.

Dominykas Niaura

Jun 25, 2025

10 min read

Most popular

DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

4 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Hotel Listings: Unlocking the Secrets

Vilius Sakutis

Oct 10, 2024

3 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights

Martin Ganchev

Oct 01, 2024

5 min read

DATA COLLECTION

How to Inspect Element on Any Website

Dominykas Niaura

Sep 13, 2024

10 min read

ChatGPT web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping

Dominykas Niaura

Feb 28, 2024

8 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Read more

Frequently Asked Questions

How many URLs or products can I scrape from SHEIN at once?

As many as you need. Our Web Scraping API supports bulk upload, which means that it doesn’t matter if you scrape 1 or 10K URLs – the infrastructure scales with you.

Can I customize the scale of my SHEIN scraping jobs as my needs change?

Absolutely. We support your changing needs and our SHEIN scraper adapts.


You can control concurrency, batch size, geo-targeting, and scheduling directly through the API. With built-in proxy management, task scheduling, and unlimited threads, you’ve got full flexibility over how fast and how wide you want to scrape.

Is it legal to scrape data from SHEIN?

We don't provide legal advice, but here’s what we can say: Decodo gives you the infrastructure and tools to run compliant web data projects at scale – CAPTCHA handling, proxy rotation, geo-targeting, and more. However, it’s your responsibility to follow the SHEIN’s terms of service and ethical guidelines. When in doubt, consult your legal team.

What input methods are supported for scraping SHEIN data?

You can use direct URL inputs via the SHEIN scraper API or take advantage of our bulk upload feature to input large batches. No manual copy-pasting is required.

How can I integrate the SHEIN scraper API with my existing workflow or tools?

Our API works with any HTTP(S)-capable environment like Python, Node.js, and cURL. Plug in the endpoint, configure headers, and go. You can also automate jobs with task scheduling and feed parsed output directly into your database or app.


Check out our documentation for details on how to integrate with different tools.

What data formats are supported for API responses and integrations?

For SHEIN, API responses and integrations support HTML as the output format.

Can I see a sample output from the SHEIN scraper?

Yes! You can get a sample output by trying out Decodo’s scraping API Playground for free. Just send a request to any SHEIN page and get the results in no time.

How does the SHEIN scraper avoid IP bans and geo-restrictions?

We combine the SHEIN Scraper API with high-quality proxy infrastructure. Our users benefit from built-in IP rotation, geo-targeting, and the ability to bypass IP blocks and CAPTCHAs. That means you can scrape public data from 195+ locations without interruptions.

What strategies are used to bypass CAPTCHAs and anti-bot systems on SHEIN?

Our Scraping APIs are equipped with a pool of 125M+ proxies, JavaScript rendering, and browser fingerprinting technology baked into the backend. You don’t need to write workarounds – we’ve got it covered.

What types of customer support are available for the SHEIN Scraper?

Our highly rated tech support team is here for you 24/7 – contact us via LiveChat. Or, if you prefer a different channel, join our Discord community. Whatever you choose, you’ll get fast, reliable support.

Get SHEIN Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved