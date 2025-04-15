SHEIN Scraper API
Be ahead of the SHEIN scraping game
Extract data from SHEIN
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s all you need to collect fashion eCommerce data from SHEIN.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Product titles and descriptions
- Product images
- Product ratings and reviews
- Category and brand information
- Available sizes and colors
What is a SHEIN scraper?
A SHEIN scraper is a tool that extracts data from the SHEIN fashion eCommerce website. With our SHEIN scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
How does SHEIN API work?
The SHEIN scraper API simulates real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems and extract accurate data from the website. Our dashboard offers a simple setup process, a convenient scraper interface, and code examples, so even non-developers can start collecting data quickly. Users can fully customize their workflows, manage API settings, and get data in HTML format.
Scrape SHEIN with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our SHEIN scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "universal","url": "https://www.SHEIN.com/","headless": "html"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Collect data effortlessly with SHEIN API
Scrape SHEIN seamlessly using our powerful API. With built-in proxies and browser fingerprints, avoid CAPTCHAs and blocks for smooth, uninterrupted data collection.
Accurate results
Receive real-time HTML data immediately after submitting your SHEIN scraping request.
100% success
Pay only for successful results – no risk, no wasted calls.
Real-time or on-demand results
Get data instantly or set up automated extractions for later – your preferences come first.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Use integrated browser fingerprints to dodge detection and scrape without disruption.
Easy integration
Get started with the SHEIN scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Bypass geo-restrictions, IP blocks, and CAPTCHAs with access to 125M+ IPs.
API Playground
Experiment with your SHEIN scraping requests in our interactive playground.
Free trial
Make a confident decision with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
The most popular SHEIN scraper use cases
Price monitoring & discount tracking
Track real-time product prices, sales, and promotions to benchmark SHEIN against other fashion retailers or optimize your pricing strategy.
Trend discovery & product research
Identify trending styles, top sellers, and new arrivals to guide your buying, inventory, or dropshipping decisions.
Review aggregation & sentiment analysis
Scrape customer reviews to understand user sentiment, detect quality issues, and uncover improvement opportunities.
Product content extraction
Collect product titles, descriptions, images, and specifications for content analysis or use in competitive research.
Fashion market intelligence
Analyze category growth, seasonal trends, and collection frequency to stay ahead in the fast fashion industry.
Dropshipping & reseller tools
Optimize your dropshipping store or automation tool with structured SHEIN data like stock status, product variants, and pricing.
Find the right SHEIN data scraping solution for your use case
Explore our SHEIN scraper API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our pricing plans for any SHEIN scraping demand
Collect real-time data from any SHEIN page and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
Frequently Asked Questions
How many URLs or products can I scrape from SHEIN at once?
As many as you need. Our Web Scraping API supports bulk upload, which means that it doesn’t matter if you scrape 1 or 10K URLs – the infrastructure scales with you.
Can I customize the scale of my SHEIN scraping jobs as my needs change?
Absolutely. We support your changing needs and our SHEIN scraper adapts.
You can control concurrency, batch size, geo-targeting, and scheduling directly through the API. With built-in proxy management, task scheduling, and unlimited threads, you’ve got full flexibility over how fast and how wide you want to scrape.
Is it legal to scrape data from SHEIN?
We don't provide legal advice, but here’s what we can say: Decodo gives you the infrastructure and tools to run compliant web data projects at scale – CAPTCHA handling, proxy rotation, geo-targeting, and more. However, it’s your responsibility to follow the SHEIN’s terms of service and ethical guidelines. When in doubt, consult your legal team.
What input methods are supported for scraping SHEIN data?
You can use direct URL inputs via the SHEIN scraper API or take advantage of our bulk upload feature to input large batches. No manual copy-pasting is required.
How can I integrate the SHEIN scraper API with my existing workflow or tools?
Our API works with any HTTP(S)-capable environment like Python, Node.js, and cURL. Plug in the endpoint, configure headers, and go. You can also automate jobs with task scheduling and feed parsed output directly into your database or app.
Check out our documentation for details on how to integrate with different tools.
What data formats are supported for API responses and integrations?
For SHEIN, API responses and integrations support HTML as the output format.
Can I see a sample output from the SHEIN scraper?
Yes! You can get a sample output by trying out Decodo’s scraping API Playground for free. Just send a request to any SHEIN page and get the results in no time.
How does the SHEIN scraper avoid IP bans and geo-restrictions?
We combine the SHEIN Scraper API with high-quality proxy infrastructure. Our users benefit from built-in IP rotation, geo-targeting, and the ability to bypass IP blocks and CAPTCHAs. That means you can scrape public data from 195+ locations without interruptions.
What strategies are used to bypass CAPTCHAs and anti-bot systems on SHEIN?
Our Scraping APIs are equipped with a pool of 125M+ proxies, JavaScript rendering, and browser fingerprinting technology baked into the backend. You don’t need to write workarounds – we’ve got it covered.
What types of customer support are available for the SHEIN Scraper?
Our highly rated tech support team is here for you 24/7 – contact us via LiveChat. Or, if you prefer a different channel, join our Discord community. Whatever you choose, you’ll get fast, reliable support.
