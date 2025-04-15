Idealo Scraper API
Monitor Idealo product listings, pricing, and inventory changes instantly using the Idealo Scraper API*. Bypass geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks and collect data with just a click.
*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
Zero
CAPTCHAs
100%
success rate
195+
locations
Task
scheduling
7-day
free trial
Be ahead of the Idealo scraping game
Extract data from Idealo
Our Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Product titles
- Product pricing
- Product descriptions
- Retailer names and offers
- Ratings and reviews
- Shipping options and costs
- Product categories and specifications
What is an Idealo scraper?
An Idealo scraper is a tool that extracts data from the Idealo website. With our Idealo scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered – you're only paying for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Integrated browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHA handling
How does Idealo API work?
The Idealo scraper API simulates real user behavior to bypass anti-bot systems and extract accurate data from the website. Designed with ease of use in mind, it offers a simple setup process, ready-made scraping templates, and code examples, so even non-developers can start collecting data quickly. Users can fully customize their workflows, manage API settings, and get data in HTML.
Get data in JSON with AI Parser
Structured data at your fingertips in just a few clicks.
Scrape Idealo with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Idealo API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
curl --request 'POST' \--url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape' \--header 'Accept: application/json' \--header 'Authorization: "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]" ' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"url": "https://www.idealo.co.uk/"}'
Collect data effortlessly with Idealo API
Scrape Idealo with ease using our powerful Web Scraping API. From built-in proxies to integrated browser fingerprints, experience seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Accurate results
Receive real-time HTML results within moments after sending your scraping request.
Guaranteed 100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Zillow queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to stay undetected while collecting data.
Easy integration
Set up the Zillow scraper API in minutes with our quick start guide and code examples.
Proxy integration
Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs built into the API.
API Playground
Test your Zillow data scraping queries in our interactive playground.
7-day free trial
Try our scraping solutions risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Idealo products data scraping solution for your use case
Explore our Idealo API and choose the solution that best matches your needs.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our pricing plans for any Idealo scraping demand
Collect real-time data from any Idealo page and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
API Playground
Pre-built scraper
Proxy management
Anti-bot bypassing
Geo-targeting
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions that deliver unmatched performance and value.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.
Most recent
How to Train an LLM on Your Own Data: 2025 Step-by-Step Guide
Large language models (LLMs) are universal tools that improve text understanding and generation across different tasks. However, they often lack specific industry knowledge. Training a model on your own data is important for adjusting, accurate, and efficient responses. This article will guide you through the training process, best practices, and challenges to help you get started with confidence.
Mykolas Juodis
Jun 04, 2025
8 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our Web Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Ever wondered how to extract valuable business data directly from Google Maps? Whether you're building a lead list, analyzing local markets, or researching competitors, scraping Google Maps can be a goldmine of insights. In this guide, you’ll learn how to automate the process step by step using Python – or skip the coding altogether with Decodo’s plug-and-play scraper.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025
Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Jan 26, 2024
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2025
Did you know that there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there? Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
Master VBA Web Scraping for Excel: A 2025 Guide
Excel is an incredibly powerful data management and analysis tool. But did you know that it can also automatically retrieve data for you? In this article, we’ll explore Excel's many features and its integration with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to effectively scrape and parse data from the web.
Zilvinas Tamulis
May 27, 2024
7 min read
OnlyFans Scraping: The Complete Guide 2025
In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way content creators, influencers, and artists connect with their audience and monetize their talents. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform, has emerged as a website that allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their dedicated followers for a subscription fee.
OnlyFans scraping, which involves extracting publicly available data from the website, has sparked an interest. In this blog post, we’ll delve into this scraping world, its possible use cases, and the benefits it offers. Excited to learn more? Buckle up, and let’s begin!
James Keenan
Jan 15, 2024
6 min read
What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices
Web scraping is a powerful tool driving innovation across industries, and its full potential continues to unfold with each day. In this guide, we'll cover the fundamentals of web scraping – from basic concepts and techniques to practical applications and challenges. We’ll share best practices and explore emerging trends to help you stay ahead in this dynamic field.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 29, 2025
10 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices
Amazon is the ultimate shopping platform, serving as a vast database of current, competitive pricing information. For anyone looking to track eCommerce prices, explore trends, or gain insights for competitive analysis, scraping Amazon prices is a powerful way to gather such data. In this guide on how to scrape Amazon prices, we’ll dive into the essential methods and tools available to help you gather pricing data and keep an eye on the latest deals and price changes.
Dominykas Niaura
Nov 15, 2024
8 min read
What is an API?
An application programming interface (API) works like a messenger. It allows different software systems to communicate without developers having to build custom links for every connection. For instance, one service might supply map data to a mobile app, while another handles payment processing for online transactions. In these times, that demands seamless integration, and APIs play a vital role. They automate tasks, enable large-scale data collection, and support sophisticated functions like web scraping and proxy management. By bridging diverse platforms and streamlining data exchange, they help businesses stay competitive and reduce the complexity of managing multiple, often inconsistent endpoints.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Mar 06, 2025
6 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
How to Scrape Amazon ASIN
Imagine you want to collect ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) for all the products that appear on Amazon after searching for a specific item. This can be incredibly useful for tasks like market research, competitor analysis, or managing your own product listings. With our Amazon scraper, you can easily gather these ASINs directly from the search results, making the data collection process quick and efficient. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use our ready-made Amazon scraper to extract ASINs and explain how this information can benefit your business.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 03, 2024
7 min read
Frequently asked questions
What types of data can the Idealo API extract?
Our Idealo scraper API can extract a wide range of product-related data points, including:
- Product pricing
- Product descriptions
- Retailer names and offers
- Ratings and reviews
- Shipping options and costs
- Product categories and specifications
Data from Idealo can be useful for monitoring pricing changes across multiple retailers, market benchmarking, and assortment optimization.
What data formats does the Idealo API provide?
Web Scraping API responses are retrieved in HTML format by default. HTML is the raw web page code, which contains all the visible and valuable product data, but it’s unstructured and requires parsing to extract meaningful information. Developers typically use CSS selectors, XPath, or automated parsing tools to identify the specific data points they need, such as pricing, product names, or stock status.
You can also parse this HTML using our free AI Parser to instantly convert it into structured JSON format. which is widely used for web data processing or for training various AI tools and agents. JSON is lightweight, readable, and integrates smoothly with Python, JavaScript, and most modern programming environments. The structure makes it easy to map extracted data into databases, dashboards, or third-party tools.
Can I use the Idealo API for commercial projects?
Absolutely! You can use our Web Scraping API for commercial projects, provided you follow Idealo’s terms of service. Many businesses use Idealo data to track competitor prices, automate repricing, or identify market trends. Since Idealo doesn’t offer an official public API for this, most users opt for third-party tools that collect the data in a reliable and ethical manner. Just double-check that your setup is compliant and can handle things smoothly at scale.
What are the available pricing plans for the Idealo API?
Idealo doesn't publish pricing plans for an official API. However, the pricing for Decodo’s Web Scraping API is flexible and affordable for both individuals and fast-paced eCommerce businesses. You can get started with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests, and then choose from two pricing options:
- Cost-efficient Core subscription with the most essential web scraping features.
- Powerful Advanced subscription with a range of features that help to collect data from even the most advanced websites.
How reliable is the Idealo API service?
Reliability depends on how you're accessing the data. If you're using a Web Scraping API, you’re getting 99.99% uptime and 100% success rate. With our scraping solution, you also gain access to over 125 million IPs, allowing you to bypass CAPTCHAs and IP blocks with ease, making data extraction simple and effective.
Where can I find documentation and troubleshooting resources?
To get the most out of your Web Scraping API, you can explore our quick start guide, extensive documentation, or GitHub for advanced code examples and effective data collection strategies.
What are the steps to integrate the Idealo API into my application?
If you’re using our Web Scraping API, the setup process is straightforward:
Start by grabbing your API key from the dashboard. Then, send a POST request to https://ip.decodo.com/scrape with your target Idealo URL in the url parameter. You can customize your request with optional parameters, such as geolocation, device type, or parser type, depending on your specific needs.
To get parsed JSON results, you can use our AI Parser. Then, it’s time to handle requests using Python, cURL, or your favorite stack and push the data into your app, AI agent, cloud database, or analytics tool.
How can I schedule or automate recurring API calls for Idealo data extraction?
You can automate API calls using cron jobs, cloud functions, or task schedulers like Apache Airflow. Many scraping tools, including Decodo’s Web Scraping API, offer built-in scheduling tools that allow you to set custom intervals based on your project needs.
For stable automation, make sure to add error handling, retry logic, and proper logging. This ensures that even if Idealo introduces layout changes or anti-bot mechanisms, your system remains functional with minimal downtime.
What are the most common business applications for Idealo API data in eCommerce?
Idealo data is primarily used for competitive price monitoring, dynamic pricing, assortment gap analysis, and tracking brand visibility. Retailers use it to benchmark their prices against those of competitors in real-time and identify which products are being undercut. Marketplaces and brands can monitor resellers to ensure pricing compliance and consistent availability. Additionally, eCommerce teams often use Idealo data to inform promotional strategies, budget allocation, and conversion rate optimization efforts.
Get Idealo Scraper API for Your Data Needs
Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.
14-day money-back option