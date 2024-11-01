Need checks in nearby markets too? The North America proxy list covers them from the same login.

An audit in the Bahamas is ready after 4 steps:

1. Get started – Sign up and turn on residential traffic, or run the 3-day free trial first.

2. Pick the Bahamas – Select Bahamas from the country dropdown in Proxy setup.

3. Run your audit – Point your verification software at the endpoint and open every publisher page you track.

4. Archive the results – Save screenshots and HTML with dates, so you can show advertisers what ran.