Safe Bangladesh Proxy Servers
Free proxy lists for Bangladesh are easy to find and hard to trust. A Bangladesh proxy from Decodo gives you ethically-sourced residential IPs located in Bangladesh. Taka prices, local listings, and Bangla pages then load the way shoppers there see them.
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125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Bangladesh proxy solution
Price monitoring in Bangladesh needs IPs that stay up and stay local, unlike free lists. These features keep your taka data steady: residential IPs, country targeting, protocol choice, and 24/7 support.
Mask yourself with Bangladesh residential and mobile IPs
Bangladeshi marketplaces can show prices, stock, and deals according to where a shopper connects. With our residential proxies, each request leaves from a home internet line in Bangladesh, not a recycled free IP.
Bangladesh residential proxies
Answers arrive in under 0.5s, and the success rate sits at 99.92%. They suit price monitoring, seller research, and product availability checks.
Taka prices on local platforms
Marketplaces like Daraz show prices in taka (৳), and classifieds like Bikroy list in BDT, matching what local buyers see.
Browse safely with our Bangladesh datacenter and ISP proxies
Price monitoring in Bangladesh runs on 2 patterns. Some checks follow one product through cart and delivery options, while others scan entire categories every few hours. Bangladesh residential proxies support both from the same account, and switching takes one setting.
Sticky sessions for cart checks
Keep one Bangladeshi IP through product, cart, and delivery pages so the final taka total is accurate.
Rotation for category scans
Every request gets a fresh IP, which keeps frequent scans running without per-IP throttling.
Built-in protocol choice
Pick HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 to match your scraper, with the same IP pool behind both.
What you pay for
- Pay per GB – you're billed for traffic, not for the number of IPs
- 3-day free trial – a safer way to start than any free proxy list
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Scale without limits with Bangladesh proxies
Begin by tracking a few products on a single Bangladeshi marketplace, then add more sellers and sites as the project grows. Request volume scales on the same setup, so your scraper code stays put.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Bangladeshi IPs handle HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 equally well.
Reliable infrastructure
Unlike free lists, these IPs keep a 99.92% success rate across long price runs.
Seamless integration
Use Bangladeshi IPs in Python scrapers, browsers, and BI tools.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting shows taka prices exactly as people in Bangladesh see them.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Every IP comes from ethical, GDPR-compliant sourcing.
Easy proxy management
The dashboard tracks traffic per plan, and our Chrome or Firefox extension switches Bangladeshi IPs on fast.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Stay on one sticky IP for a cart check, then rotate for category scans.
Blazing-fast performance
Bangladeshi requests return within 0.5s on average.
24/7 tech support
Real people on our support team answer 24/7, unlike free proxy lists.
How do Bangladesh proxies work?
Moving from free lists to reliable Bangladeshi IPs takes 3 steps:
1. Start a residential plan – Sign up on Decodo and activate residential proxies, using the 3-day free trial if you'd like to test first.
2. Pick Bangladesh – In Proxy setup, choose the country so every request leaves with a Bangladeshi IP.
3. Run your price checks – Connect your scraper to the endpoint to collect taka prices and availability, and add more proxy locations in Asia as you expand.
Common use cases for Bangladesh proxies
From marketplace pricing to local search, a Bangladeshi IP shows the version locals get. These 6 tasks rely on it most:
Access geo-restricted content
Reach Bangladeshi portals and promotions open only to domestic connections.
Web scraping and data collection
Scrape public product listings and taka prices from Bangladeshi marketplaces and classifieds.
Ad verification
Check that ads shown in Bangladesh display the right creative, language, and landing page.
Social media management
Answer brand messages from a fixed Bangladeshi IP and avoid repeated login checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Follow taka price moves and local search rankings for your products in Bangladesh.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotation hands the next request a new Bangladeshi IP when a marketplace blocks one.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Bangladesh proxy server?
A Bangladesh proxy server assigns your requests a Bangladeshi IP, which makes sites deliver local content, taka prices, and offers. Unlike free lists, a paid service is stable and accountable. See Decodo's proxy plans to compare options.
How do I get a Bangladesh proxy?
Register, then open your account dashboard and select residential proxies. Choose Bangladesh under Proxy setup and set sessions to sticky for cart checks or rotating for category scans. Plug the endpoint into your scraper, then send a single request to confirm a Bangladeshi IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Bangladesh proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Bangladesh proxy address?
A Bangladesh proxy address is a Bangladeshi IP assigned to your connection. Websites read it as local, so they show taka prices, Bangla or English pages, and offers reserved for people who live in Bangladesh.
Why shouldn't I use free Bangladesh proxies?
Free Bangladesh proxy lists are popular, but the risks are real. Nobody knows who runs those servers, so logins, cookies, and scraped data can be logged or altered. The IPs are shared by large numbers of strangers, which makes them slow and widely blocked. A residential plan with a 3-day free trial avoids those problems. Before choosing, read our comparison of trusted proxy providers.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Bangladesh proxy providers?
Compare Bangladesh proxy providers on a real job, not on claims. Run identical marketplace checks through each for several days, then score success rates, page speed, and how closely taka prices match the live site. Decodo's 3-day free trial gives you time for exactly that.
What are dedicated Bangladesh proxies?
Dedicated proxies are IPs that stay private to a single user. Bangladesh is served through Decodo's residential proxies, and sticky sessions hold one address for the length of a cart check.
Buy Fast Bangladesh Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Bangladesh proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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