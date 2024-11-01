Bangladeshi marketplaces can show prices, stock, and deals according to where a shopper connects. With our residential proxies, each request leaves from a home internet line in Bangladesh, not a recycled free IP.

Bangladesh residential proxies

Answers arrive in under 0.5s, and the success rate sits at 99.92%. They suit price monitoring, seller research, and product availability checks.

Taka prices on local platforms

Marketplaces like Daraz show prices in taka (৳), and classifieds like Bikroy list in BDT, matching what local buyers see.