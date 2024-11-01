Repeatable proof matters most in Barbados ad verification. You need to see the same placement several times, from different local addresses, and keep a record of what appeared.

Rotate across publishers

Each page load can use a new Barbadian IP, so frequency caps don't distort what you record across dozens of local sites.

Stick with one path

One sticky session holds a single address from ad click to landing page and through any form, for up to 60 minutes.

Practical details

Pay per GB – the cost follows each audit's traffic

HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 for your screenshot tools and headless browsers

3-day free trial to prove the setup works

Agencies covering more of the region can add more North America locations to the same account.