Belizeans speak English, the official language, along with Kriol and Spanish, so the same topic can be searched in several ways. Tracking the English and Spanish versions from a local connection gives you a clear picture.

Belize residential proxies

Requests come back in less than 0.5s on average, and 99.92% of them succeed. SEO teams and agencies use them for keyword tracking, SERP feature monitoring, and competitor research across English and Spanish queries. Residential traffic looks like visits from people on local home internet, such as DIGI connections.