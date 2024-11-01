Prices and listings on Bermudian sites are set for island buyers, so research works best from inside Bermuda. Decodo's residential proxies give your crawlers that local position.

Bermuda residential proxies

Responses average under 0.5s, and 99.92% of requests complete. Analysts use them for market sizing, competitor tracking, and price research.

Local marketplaces

eMoo, an online marketplace run in Bermuda, lists homes, cars, jobs, and goods, while The MarketPlace offers online grocery ordering. Both are useful benchmarks for island pricing.