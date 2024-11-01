Smart Brunei Proxy IPs
Malay is Brunei's official language, and English is widely spoken. A Brunei proxy routes your tests over residential connections inside Brunei, so you can confirm which language version and Brunei dollar prices local visitors get.
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IPs
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uptime
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setup
Key features of our Brunei proxy solution
Testing Bruneian pages means seeing them exactly as residents do. These features make that possible, from local residential IPs and country targeting to flexible sessions and support at all hours.
Mask yourself with Brunei residential and mobile IPs
Bruneian sites may switch language, currency labels, or offers based on the visitor's IP. Decodo's residential proxies place your test traffic on household connections in Brunei, so each check reflects the local experience.
Brunei residential proxies
They pair a 99.92% success rate with a <0.5s response time, so localization QA, price comparison, and regional ad checks run smoothly.
Malay and English versions
With a local IP, you can see which language a page opens in for Bruneian visitors and whether prices show in Brunei dollars.
Browse safely with our Brunei datacenter and ISP proxies
Localization checks in Brunei range from a single translated checkout to a full sweep of product pages. The first needs one address that holds for the whole flow. The second calls for fresh addresses throughout. Brunei residential proxies switch between these modes per project, so one account covers both.
Session stays fixed
Hold one Bruneian IP as you switch the site language, add items, and reach the final price.
IP changes every request
Give each product page its own IP, so big price sweeps stay under rate limits.
Protocols on every IP
Use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 with any IP in the pool, whichever your test framework expects.
Pricing built around usage
- Pay per GB – billing follows the bandwidth your tests use
- 3-day free trial – try the Bruneian IP pool at no cost
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Scale without limits with Brunei proxies
One market, many tests. You might check a single landing page in Brunei or a whole catalog. Either way, the proxies keep up as volume climbs, and your test framework needs no changes.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Bruneian connections use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5, your choice.
Reliable infrastructure
Long test runs in Brunei rarely break, with 99.92% of requests completing.
Seamless integration
Bruneian IPs drop into Playwright, browsers, and QA pipelines.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting keeps each test request inside Brunei, start to finish.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Residential IPs gathered through ethical, GDPR-compliant sourcing.
Easy proxy management
Check bandwidth for every test cycle in your dashboard, or launch a Bruneian IP from our browser extensions.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Keep each checkout test on one sticky IP, then rotate between product pages.
Blazing-fast performance
Bruneian requests get answers within 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Talk to our support team 24/7 about test setups or IP issues.
How do Brunei proxies work?
Brunei localization tests start with 3 steps:
1. Start on residential proxies – Register with Decodo and buy a residential plan, or open the 3-day free trial before you pay.
2. Select Brunei – Open the Proxy setup tab and mark Brunei as your country, keeping every test request local.
3. Run your checks – Connect your browser or QA framework to the endpoint, then compare Malay and English versions, Brunei dollar prices, and banners as local visitors see them.
Common use cases for Brunei proxies
Brunei is a compact market, but location still changes what sites show. A Bruneian IP helps most with these 6 jobs:
Access geo-restricted content
Access Bruneian services and member offers gated to domestic connections.
Web scraping and data collection
Pull public product data and Brunei dollar prices from local sites into clean datasets.
Ad verification
Watch which ad version, Malay or English, a viewer in Brunei actually receives.
Social media management
Post and reply for your brand on one Bruneian IP, skipping repeat logins.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Compare local search rankings and product pages in Brunei dollars across both language versions.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
When one Bruneian address gets rate-limited, the next request simply uses a fresh IP.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Brunei proxy server?
A Brunei proxy server connects you to websites through an IP based in Brunei. Sites see a domestic visitor and load their local language and pricing. You can check current proxy plans and start in minutes.
How do I get a Brunei proxy?
Once registered, go to Decodo's account dashboard and choose residential proxies. Pick Brunei in Proxy setup, then select sticky sessions for multi-step tests or rotating ones for page sweeps. Paste the endpoint into your QA tool and run one request to confirm the location reads as Brunei.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Brunei proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Brunei proxy address?
Websites check your IP before deciding which language to load, which currency to quote, and which offers to show. A Brunei proxy address is a Bruneian IP, so you get the same version residents see.
Why shouldn't I use free Brunei proxies?
A free Brunei proxy gives you no idea who's on the other end. The operator could store, inspect, or tamper with your requests, and the IPs are shared so widely that sites often block them. For tests that need clean results, that's a poor bet. Our ranking of the strongest proxy providers is a better starting point.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Brunei proxy providers?
Run each candidate provider through the same Brunei test plan for a few days. Compare request success, page speed, and whether language and currency settings load correctly. Decodo's 3-day free trial is enough to complete that check without a commitment.
What are dedicated Brunei proxies?
Dedicated proxies belong to one user, with no one else sharing the address. Brunei runs on Decodo's residential proxies with sticky sessions, and the same account also covers other Asia proxy locations.
Buy Fast Brunei Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Brunei proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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