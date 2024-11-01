Localization checks in Brunei range from a single translated checkout to a full sweep of product pages. The first needs one address that holds for the whole flow. The second calls for fresh addresses throughout. Brunei residential proxies switch between these modes per project, so one account covers both.

Session stays fixed

Hold one Bruneian IP as you switch the site language, add items, and reach the final price.

IP changes every request

Give each product page its own IP, so big price sweeps stay under rate limits.

Protocols on every IP

Use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 with any IP in the pool, whichever your test framework expects.

Pricing built around usage