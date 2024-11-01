Prices on Bulgarian sites now come in euros. Comparing them with older data means converting at the fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per euro. Decodo supplies the local side: residential IPs from household connections in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria residential proxies

Average response time is under 0.5s, with a 99.92% success rate. Used for price monitoring, SERP tracking, and competitor research.

After the changeover

Comparison sites like Pazaruvaj list prices in euros, while some OLX.bg listings still show both currencies.