Swift Bulgaria Proxy Servers
Bulgaria switched from the lev to the euro on January 1, 2026, so stores now price in euros while older records sit in leva. A Bulgarian proxy collects current prices from residential IPs in Bulgaria, as local shoppers see them.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Bulgaria proxy solution
Fresh euro prices, Cyrillic search results, and local stock levels all require a Bulgarian connection. Each request gets one, plus quick responses, targeting by country, and support that never logs off.
Mask yourself with Bulgaria residential and mobile IPs
Prices on Bulgarian sites now come in euros. Comparing them with older data means converting at the fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per euro. Decodo supplies the local side: residential IPs from household connections in Bulgaria.
Bulgaria residential proxies
Average response time is under 0.5s, with a 99.92% success rate. Used for price monitoring, SERP tracking, and competitor research.
After the changeover
Comparison sites like Pazaruvaj list prices in euros, while some OLX.bg listings still show both currencies.
Browse safely with our Bulgaria datacenter and ISP proxies
Bulgarian price monitoring follows 2 schedules. Checking one basket through a full checkout calls for a single address. Refreshing a whole category every morning calls for a new IP on each page. Our residential proxies handle both patterns for Bulgarian sites.
Session hold
Sticky mode keeps your Bulgarian IP fixed until the session window closes, so baskets, coupon codes, and delivery options carry through every step.
Request rotation
With rotation on, the pool assigns a different IP to every request and spreads a category refresh across many addresses.
Protocols
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 both work, so existing scrapers and price tools need no rewrite.
Payment
- Pay per GB – billing counts transferred data, not the number of IPs
- 3-day free trial – compare euro prices from Bulgarian IPs before buying
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Scale without limits with Bulgaria proxies
A pricing team might watch 1 retailer in January and 30 by summer. Bulgarian proxies keep pace with that growth, and the scraper you configured at the start works unchanged at every stage.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Bulgarian price trackers can use HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Morning price refreshes rarely come back incomplete, given a 99.92% success rate.
Seamless integration
Bulgarian IPs fit price trackers, SEO tools, and custom crawlers.
Precise geo-targeting
Country targeting means each request exits in Bulgaria and sees euro prices.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Every residential IP comes through an opt-in program.
Easy proxy management
Follow traffic in the dashboard and enable Bulgarian IPs from a Chrome or Firefox extension.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Pin an IP for checkout checks, or rotate addresses for full-category refreshes.
Blazing-fast performance
Responses land in under 0.5s on average.
24/7 tech support
Support is available 24/7 over LiveChat and email for Bulgarian projects.
How do Bulgaria proxies work?
Bulgarian price tracking can begin soon after you sign up:
1. Start with a plan – Sign up with Decodo and buy residential access, or use the 3-day free trial to sample Bulgarian results first.
2. Point traffic at Bulgaria – Under Proxy setup, set the country to Bulgaria, which routes each request through a local IP.
3. Collect current prices – Route your tracker through the endpoint and save euro prices beside lev-era records converted at the fixed rate.
Common use cases for Bulgaria proxies
Since the euro changeover, Bulgarian price data needs fresh collection, and the same local IPs serve search and ad work too:
Access geo-restricted content
Visit Bulgaria-only offers and services as a local shopper would.
Web scraping and data collection
Build euro-priced datasets from public Bulgarian websites for analysis and demand forecasting.
Ad verification
See which ads Bulgarian viewers get in Cyrillic, and confirm each placement matches the brief.
Social media management
Keep brand pages for the Bulgarian market on one steady local IP.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Log post-changeover euro prices from Bulgarian stores and rankings for Cyrillic queries.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Move requests across many Bulgarian IPs whenever one address meets a rate limit.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Bulgaria proxy server?
A Bulgarian proxy server is a middle point that gives your traffic a Bulgarian IP address. Websites answer with what a local visitor gets, from Cyrillic pages to euro prices. Explore proxy plans to start with residential IPs.
How do I get a Bulgaria proxy?
Create an account and log in to Decodo's dashboard. Pick residential proxies, and under Proxy setup, set the target country to Bulgaria. Rotating sessions suit broad price sweeps, while sticky ones suit checkout tests. Plug the endpoint into your price tracker, then run one request to verify the Bulgarian IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Bulgaria proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Bulgaria proxy address?
IP addresses carry a location, and websites check it on every visit. A Bulgarian proxy address places that location in Bulgaria, and pages load in Bulgarian with euro prices. For other markets, use proxies across European countries.
Why shouldn't I use free Bulgaria proxies?
Free Bulgarian proxies come with no accountability. Whoever runs the server can see your traffic, keep logs, change page content, or add code to responses. The IPs are also overused, so they're slow and frequently blocked, which leaves holes in price data. Our tested shortlist of paid proxy providers lists safer choices.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Bulgaria proxy providers?
Treat any provider comparison as a starting point and confirm it with your own numbers. Put each candidate through the same Bulgarian price checks for several days, tracking completed requests, latency, and support turnaround. Decodo's 3-day free trial lets you include us in that test at no cost.
What are dedicated Bulgaria proxies?
Proxies are called dedicated when one user has sole use of an IP. In Bulgaria, you'll work with Decodo's residential proxies, where sticky sessions keep one address for checkouts and logins.
Buy Fast Bulgaria Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Bulgaria proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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