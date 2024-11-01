Speedy Costa Rica Proxy Servers
Local listings and search results in Costa Rica are built for local users. Costa Rica proxies give your research tools that view, routing requests through residential connections there, so colón prices and Spanish-language results load as residents see them.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Costa Rica proxy solution
Local market research needs local requests, and that's what our Costa Rica setup is for: residential IPs, precise country targeting, a 99.92% success rate, and support available around the clock.
Mask yourself with Costa Rica residential and mobile IPs
Listing sites and retailers in Costa Rica publish prices in colones for a domestic audience. Decodo's residential proxies let your crawlers collect that data from home connections inside the country.
Costa Rica residential proxies
- Typical responses under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate
- Used for market research, price monitoring, and competitor analysis
- Car listings on CRautos, for example, show how local sellers price vehicles
- Traffic resembles everyday visits from people on networks like Kölbi
Browse safely with our Costa Rica datacenter and ISP proxies
Projects in Costa Rica often start small and grow. A research team might track used-car prices on one site this month and add property and retail categories the next. Costa Rica residential proxies scale with that plan from a single account.
Rotation for coverage
Rotate to a fresh Costa Rican address on each request, so scheduled crawls of public listings spread their load and finish on time.
Sticky sessions for detail
Keep the same address while you move through filters, pagination, and listing detail pages, with sessions lasting up to 60 minutes. That's enough time to capture a full category of results in one consistent view.
Account basics
- HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for your existing crawlers
- Pay per GB, so costs grow only as your research grows
- 3-day free trial to validate your sources first
Trusted by:
How do Costa Rica proxies work?
Local requests matter from the very first crawl.
Setup follows 4 steps:
1. Sign up and fund – Create a Decodo account and add residential traffic, or take the 3-day free trial.
2. Target Costa Rica – Use the Proxy setup country selector to pick Costa Rica.
3. Choose session behavior – Rotate for broad crawls and stay sticky for multi-page browsing.
4. Collect and analyze – Connect your crawler and export listings, colón prices, and search data into your analysis tools.
Common use cases for Costa Rica proxies
Costa Rica proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Costa Rica proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Costa Rica-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Costa Rica -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Costa Rica audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Costa Rica social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Costa Rica.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Costa Rica platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a Costa Rica proxy server?
Behind the term is a simple idea: a Costa Rica proxy server lends you a Costa Rican address, and sites respond with local content and colón prices. Browse plans on Decodo to get one.
How do I get a Costa Rica proxy?
Log in to Decodo's dashboard after you register and open residential proxies. Under Proxy setup, select Costa Rica and pick rotating or sticky sessions. Then set your crawler to use the endpoint and send one test request; the reply should come from a Costa Rican IP.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Costa Rica proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Costa Rica proxy address?
Websites place you on the map by IP. A Costa Rica proxy address puts you in Costa Rica, so sites show colón prices and Spanish-language content. Researching more of the region? Browse more countries in North America.
Why shouldn't I use free Costa Rica proxies?
No free list can promise working Costa Rica proxies or tell you who runs them. Free proxies often log traffic, change page content, or slow to a crawl, and blocked addresses leave gaps in research datasets that are hard to fill later. Our shortlist of standout proxy providers shows which paid services hold up.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Costa Rica proxy providers?
Your research sources should drive the decision. Run the same Costa Rican listing crawl through each shortlisted provider over 3 days, then check completion rates, data accuracy, and the quality of support replies. That first pass fits inside Decodo's 3-day free trial.
What are dedicated Costa Rica proxies?
A dedicated proxy gives one customer a static IP nobody else touches. Decodo covers Costa Rica through residential IPs, with sticky sessions for holding one address while you study listings in depth.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Costa Rica Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Costa Rica proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option