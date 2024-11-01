Projects in Costa Rica often start small and grow. A research team might track used-car prices on one site this month and add property and retail categories the next. Costa Rica residential proxies scale with that plan from a single account.

Rotation for coverage

Rotate to a fresh Costa Rican address on each request, so scheduled crawls of public listings spread their load and finish on time.

Sticky sessions for detail

Keep the same address while you move through filters, pagination, and listing detail pages, with sessions lasting up to 60 minutes. That's enough time to capture a full category of results in one consistent view.

Account basics