Research projects alternate between depth and breadth. Following a single seller or listing thread needs the same IP from the opening page to the final one. Surveying an entire category in one pass needs a different IP for nearly every request. Croatian residential IPs give you both options on one account, with no extra configuration.

Persistent sessions

Keep one Croatian address while you page through results, so filters, sorting, and saved searches stay applied.

Fresh IPs for surveys

Switch to rotation for broad surveys, and requests spread across the pool rather than landing on one address.

Fits your stack

Research tools, scrapers, and browsers connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

Ways to buy