Trustworthy Croatia Proxy IPs
Croatian classifieds, retailers, and price-comparison sites all quote in euros and show local stock to local visitors. A Croatia proxy gives your research team residential IPs in Croatia, so every sample you collect reflects the domestic market.
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125M+
IPs
195+
locations
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100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Croatia proxy solution
Good market research depends on samples that look like they came from inside Croatia. Here's what keeps them that way: low latency, country-level targeting, flexible protocols, and round-the-clock help.
Mask yourself with Croatia residential and mobile IPs
Market studies in Croatia need pages exactly as domestic visitors get them. Decodo routes your tools over residential IPs on Croatian home internet lines, which websites treat as ordinary local traffic.
Croatia residential proxies
Average response time under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Teams apply them to market research, price benchmarking, and ad checks.
Local marketplaces
Classifieds such as Njuškalo and comparison sites like Jeftinije.hr list prices in euros, and a Croatian IP loads them as residents see them.
Browse safely with our Croatia datacenter and ISP proxies
Research projects alternate between depth and breadth. Following a single seller or listing thread needs the same IP from the opening page to the final one. Surveying an entire category in one pass needs a different IP for nearly every request. Croatian residential IPs give you both options on one account, with no extra configuration.
Persistent sessions
Keep one Croatian address while you page through results, so filters, sorting, and saved searches stay applied.
Fresh IPs for surveys
Switch to rotation for broad surveys, and requests spread across the pool rather than landing on one address.
Fits your stack
Research tools, scrapers, and browsers connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Ways to buy
- Pay per GB – costs scale with the volume of pages you collect
- 14-day money-back option – available while you validate the setup
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Scale without limits with Croatia proxies
Start with one Croatian category and add others as new questions come up. Our residential proxies scale from a pilot sample to a national study, and your scripts and endpoints stay exactly as they were.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Croatian IPs accept both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 connections.
Reliable infrastructure
Long sampling runs stay complete, since 99.92% of requests succeed across the pool.
Seamless integration
Run Croatian IPs through research platforms, scrapers, or your own code.
Precise geo-targeting
Each sample comes from inside Croatia thanks to precise country-level targeting.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Residential IPs are gathered via transparent opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Usage per project shows in the dashboard, and extensions for Chrome and Firefox switch Croatian IPs on.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Stay on one sticky IP through a listing thread, or rotate for category-wide surveys.
Blazing-fast performance
Average response times sit below 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Need a hand? Our team replies on LiveChat or email, 24/7.
How do Croatia proxies work?
Croatian market research can start soon after you register:
1. Set up your plan – Sign up and choose residential access, or run a small sample on the 3-day free trial before you pay.
2. Pick the country – In Proxy setup, set Croatia as the country so each request your tools send uses a Croatian IP address.
3. Sample the market – Connect your research tools to the endpoint, and add proxies for neighboring European markets if the study widens.
Common use cases for Croatia proxies
Croatian research rarely stops at one question, so local IPs end up in many workflows. The most common ones follow:
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Croatia-only promotions and online services from a connection inside Croatia.
Web scraping and data collection
Collect public listings and price data from Croatian sites to support market studies.
Ad verification
Check whether Croatian audiences see the right creative, language, and landing page each time.
Social media management
Handle brand accounts for the Croatian market from one consistent local IP.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Benchmark euro prices across Croatian stores and follow your search rankings week by week.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Rotate to a fresh Croatian IP when a site begins throttling one address.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Croatia proxy server?
Each request you route via a Croatia proxy server arrives with a Croatian IP address. Sites respond with their domestic version, euro prices included. Find a proxy plan with residential IPs to get started.
How do I get a Croatia proxy?
Open an account, and Decodo's dashboard is where you pick residential proxies. Croatia is available as a location in Proxy setup, along with a choice of rotating or sticky sessions. Enter the endpoint in your research tool, then load one page to make sure the IP is Croatian.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Croatia proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Croatia proxy address?
Croatia proxy addresses are IPs that geolocation databases place in Croatia. Requests made through them look domestic to every site, so pages come back with Croatian-language content, euro prices, and offers aimed at local visitors.
Why shouldn't I use free Croatia proxies?
Using a free Croatia proxy hands your traffic to an operator nobody can vouch for. Requests may be logged or modified, and pages can arrive with injected scripts. The shared IPs are also slow and often blocked by the very sites you need. This guide comparing paid proxy providers shows safer alternatives.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Croatia proxy providers?
No published ranking can test your exact pages, so build your own comparison. Over a few days, push identical Croatian pages through 2 or 3 providers and note success rates, latency, and how support handles problems. Decodo's 3-day free trial and 14-day money-back option keep the test inexpensive.
What are dedicated Croatia proxies?
Exclusive, single-user IPs are what dedicated proxies provide. Croatian requests go through Decodo's residential proxies, and sticky sessions hold one IP for long research tasks.
Buy Fast Croatia Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Croatia proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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