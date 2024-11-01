Ad verification needs 2 connection modes. Rechecking one placement over several page loads requires a stable address. Sampling placements across dozens of publisher sites calls for a fresh one each time. Cyprus residential proxies switch between them with one setting in the dashboard.

Stay on one address

In sticky mode, every page load comes from the same Cypriot IP until the session ends. Frequency caps and sequential creatives then behave as they would for a real viewer.

Rotate per request

Rotating mode sends each request from a new IP, which spreads a broad audit across the pool.

Tool compatibility

Ad tools, headless browsers, and scripts connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

Pricing