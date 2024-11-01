Versatile Cyprus Proxy Servers
An ad campaign aimed at Cyprus may run in Greek, English, or both, with each version shown to a different audience. A Cyprus proxy lets you view every version from residential IPs in Cyprus, exactly as local users see it.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Cyprus proxy solution
Each ad audit in Cyprus depends on 2 things: a believable local viewer and a connection that holds up. Our Cyprus IPs supply both, plus country targeting and 24/7 support.
Mask yourself with Cyprus residential and mobile IPs
Ad servers check where an impression comes from before they choose a creative. Our residential proxies send your checks from Cypriot households, so they look like ordinary traffic on networks such as Cyta or Cablenet.
Cyprus residential proxies
Sub-0.5s average responses, with 99.92% of requests completed. Built for ad verification, landing page QA, and competitor research.
Bilingual by default
Bazaraki publishes mainly in English, while retailers such as Stephanis lead with Greek. A local IP shows both as residents see them.
Browse safely with our Cyprus datacenter and ISP proxies
Ad verification needs 2 connection modes. Rechecking one placement over several page loads requires a stable address. Sampling placements across dozens of publisher sites calls for a fresh one each time. Cyprus residential proxies switch between them with one setting in the dashboard.
Stay on one address
In sticky mode, every page load comes from the same Cypriot IP until the session ends. Frequency caps and sequential creatives then behave as they would for a real viewer.
Rotate per request
Rotating mode sends each request from a new IP, which spreads a broad audit across the pool.
Tool compatibility
Ad tools, headless browsers, and scripts connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Pricing
- Pay per GB – audits cost only the traffic they use
- 14-day money-back option – cover for your first campaign cycle
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Scale without limits with Cyprus proxies
Ad teams rarely audit just once. Weekly checks become daily ones during launches, and Cyprus proxies absorb that rise in volume while your verification scripts and endpoints stay the same.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Ad tools reach Cyprus over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Reliable infrastructure
Scheduled ad audits complete on time, supported by a 99.92% request success rate.
Seamless integration
Pair Cypriot IPs with ad tools, headless browsers, or scripts.
Precise geo-targeting
Country-level targeting places every impression check inside Cyprus, rather than abroad.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Our residential IPs come from opt-in programs.
Easy proxy management
Watch traffic per audit in the dashboard, or enable Cypriot IPs through a browser extension.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Hold one sticky IP to recheck a placement, or rotate IPs for broad audits.
Blazing-fast performance
Proxy responses average less than 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Ad teams can contact support on LiveChat or by email, 24/7.
How do Cyprus proxies work?
Ad checks in Cyprus can start right after a quick setup:
1. Sign up – Create a Decodo account and buy a residential plan, or begin on the 3-day free trial to see how placements load first.
2. Choose Cyprus – Pick Cyprus in the Proxy setup tab, which sends each request through a Cypriot IP address.
3. Audit placements – Load campaign and landing pages through the endpoint in both Greek and English, then record which creatives each version shows.
Common use cases for Cyprus proxies
Sites in Cyprus often run in Greek and English, which means most of the jobs below need one pass per language:
Access geo-restricted content
Open Cyprus-only promotions and services as a visitor in Cyprus would.
Web scraping and data collection
Turn public Cypriot listings and product pages into datasets for market research.
Ad verification
Confirm that Greek and English creatives reach the right Cypriot audiences in each placement.
Social media management
Publish brand updates from a consistent Cypriot IP to avoid unexpected security checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Follow euro prices across Cypriot retailers and your positions in local search.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
When one IP hits a request limit, rotate to another address in Cyprus.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Cyprus proxy server?
Routing traffic through a Cyprus proxy server lends your requests a Cypriot IP address, so websites and ad servers treat each visit as local. You'll see euro prices and the language version residents get. View proxy pricing to get started.
How do I get a Cyprus proxy?
Begin by registering. Inside Decodo's dashboard, pick residential proxies, then make Cyprus the target location under Proxy setup and select sticky or rotating sessions. Plug the endpoint into your ad tool or script, and a quick test call confirms whether the IP resolves to Cyprus.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Cyprus proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Cyprus proxy address?
Ad servers and websites map every IP address to a location. One that maps to Cyprus makes your visit look local. Pages then load with euro prices, Greek or English content, and ads aimed at Cypriot viewers.
Why shouldn't I use free Cyprus proxies?
You can't tell who controls a free Cyprus proxy or what happens to traffic passing through it. The operator can log requests, rewrite pages, or slip in scripts, and the IPs are shared so widely that many sites block them on sight. For safer options, see this comparison of paid proxy services we tested.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Cyprus proxy providers?
Ad verification depends on clean, local IPs, so judge providers on that job. Run the same Cypriot placements through each shortlisted provider for several days, then compare success rates, response times, and the quality of support answers. Decodo's 3-day free trial is long enough for a first comparison.
What are dedicated Cyprus proxies?
Dedicated proxies assign an IP to one user alone. Decodo's residential proxies handle Cyprus instead: sticky sessions hold a steady IP, and Europe-wide proxy locations cover campaigns beyond Cyprus.
Buy Fast Cyprus Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Cyprus proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option