Dependable Denmark Proxy IPs
Danish search results and prices in kroner only appear to visitors who look local. A Denmark proxy makes you one of them with residential IPs based there, so pages and rankings match what people in Denmark get.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Denmark proxy solution
Each request you send to Danish sites comes with the same toolkit: fast responses, accurate country targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and a support team that's online 24/7.
Mask yourself with Denmark residential and mobile IPs
Accurate Danish results start with a Danish connection. Our residential proxies connect your tools through IPs used by regular households in Denmark.
Denmark residential proxies
Responses in under 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Common uses include SEO rank tracking, kroner price checks, and local listings research.
Seen as local
Every request looks like a typical home visitor, so search engines and sites like DBA return Danish results.
Browse safely with our Denmark datacenter and ISP proxies
Not every task works the same way. A logged-in portal visit needs a steady IP, while a large audit needs variety. One Danish residential subscription covers both, so you never need separate accounts for different kinds of jobs.
Sticky by choice
Keep the same Danish IP for a full session. Logins and step-by-step checks stay consistent because the site sees one visitor throughout.
Rotation at scale
Assign a fresh IP to every request, and large keyword or page audits spread evenly across the pool.
Connection options
Choose HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 to fit your rank tracker, scraper, or browser – both protocols work on every Danish IP in the pool.
How you pay
- Pay per GB – traffic is the only thing you're charged for
- 14-day money-back option – on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Denmark proxies
A few keywords or a full Danish SEO program run on the same Denmark proxies. Add volume whenever you need it, and keep your existing integration as it is.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Use either HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 for Danish requests.
Reliable infrastructure
Danish jobs finish complete, even long ones, helped by a 99.92% residential success rate.
Seamless integration
Scrapers, rank trackers, and browsers take Danish IPs straight away.
Precise geo-targeting
Pick Denmark as the target country, and sites answer with Danish content.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Opt-in is required before any residential IP joins.
Easy proxy management
Dashboard stats track your traffic, and Chrome or Firefox extensions switch Danish IPs on the fly.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
One sticky IP suits a portal session, while rotation suits large audits.
Blazing-fast performance
Requests to Danish sites return in under 0.5s.
24/7 tech support
Support is available 24/7 if a Danish job stalls or misbehaves.
How do Denmark proxies work?
Follow 3 steps to start with Danish IPs:
1. Sign up for residential proxies – Registration is quick, and the 3-day free trial lets you test the network before paying.
2. Target Denmark – Denmark goes in the location field under Proxy setup, and from then on your traffic uses Danish IPs.
3. Track local results – Connect your SEO tool or scraper and get Danish rankings, kroner prices, and local pages that match a Danish visitor's view on every run.
Common use cases for Denmark proxies
A local Danish IP changes the data you collect in many everyday jobs. The 6 most common ones are listed below:
Access geo-restricted content
View Danish services and pages that block access from outside Denmark.
Web scraping and data collection
Public Danish listings, prices, and reviews become structured datasets for market research.
Ad verification
Audit how ads aimed at Danish users appear, from creative copy to landing page.
Social media management
Brand replies sent from one stable Danish IP trigger fewer login checks.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Watch your Danish keyword rankings and see how DBA and Boligsiden listings appear to local users.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
When an engine rate-limits one address, rotation moves your next Danish query to another.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Your data passes through someone you can't identify when you use a free Danish proxy, and they may log or alter it. Free IPs also bring these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Denmark proxy server?
Danish websites see a Danish IP when your requests go through a Denmark proxy server. They count the visit as domestic and show local content, rankings, and kroner prices. Residential IPs come with Decodo's proxy plans.
How do I get a Denmark proxy?
Create your account and head to Decodo's dashboard. There, choose residential proxies, select Denmark under Proxy setup, and pick a rotating or sticky session. The endpoint goes into your rank tracker, crawler, or script, and one request is enough to confirm the Danish location.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Denmark proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Denmark proxy address?
Danish proxy addresses are the IPs sites see when your traffic exits in Denmark. They tell search engines to return Danish rankings and tell shops to show kroner prices and local stock. That local view is the starting point for accurate data.
Why shouldn't I use free Denmark proxies?
Skip free Danish proxies if accuracy matters. Anonymous operators can log requests or inject code, and overused IPs return CAPTCHAs or distorted results. Free IPs also slow down sharply without warning. Your results are only as accurate as the IPs behind them. Our roundup of reliable proxy providers lists the criteria worth comparing.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Denmark proxy providers?
Compare Denmark proxy providers by running the same Danish job through each one and tracking success rates, speed, and session options. If your work spans the region, look at proxies across Europe too. Decodo's 3-day free trial covers the test.
What are dedicated Denmark proxies?
Private IPs that no other user touches are known as dedicated proxies. For Denmark, Decodo offers residential proxies, where a sticky session holds a Danish IP until the task is done.
Buy Fast Denmark Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Denmark proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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