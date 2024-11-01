Visitors in Dominica read sites in English, the main language, while many also speak Kwéyòl, a French patois. Decodo's residential proxies let you review local content from a Dominica household IP.

Dominica residential proxies

Responses average below 0.5s, and the success rate holds at 99.92%. QA, product, and marketing teams use them for localization testing, pricing checks, and ad reviews.

Local publishers

Dominica News Online runs advertising banners and sponsor ads for local readers, so it's a practical place to confirm which campaigns reach the island.